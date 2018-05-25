Carrie Underwood Is Not Pregnant, And Certainly Not Expecting Twins [Debunked]

Sorry country music fans, Carrie Underwood is not pregnant.

A recent article in Life & Style claimed that the artist and husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher, were expecting twins sometime this year. According to the magazine, Underwood and Fisher were “buzzing” about the news. The pair were married back in 2010 and though Underwood has spoken about expanding their family in the past, the couple has yet to confirm if and when they’d like to have more children. Apparently, Life & Style knows that Underwood is not only pregnant and expecting twins, but that the babies are both girls. The magazine claims an inside source close to the couple let the happy news “slip.”

Anytime a claim is made from information revealed by an anonymous source such as this it’s usually suspect but the timing of this particular “announcement” just doesn’t make sense. Underwood’s been busy over the past few months, recovering from a dangerous fall at her Nashville home which required 40 stitches and plenty of recovery time. She appeared on stage for the first time since her accident at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards before opening up about how the ordeal had affected her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop did some investigating into the claims made by Life & Style and found plenty of evidence to suggest Underwood doesn’t, in fact, have a bun in the oven. According to a recent People article, Underwood and Fisher have plans to relocate to a more secure are in their home state of Tennessee. That decision comes after Underwood’s fall, not, as Life & Style suggests because the couple plans to add to their family. Gossip Cop also found recent photos on the country crooner’s Instagram of Underwood in a bikini with a perfectly toned tummy — if she were far enough along to know the sex of the babies, there’d be some evidence in a beach bod pic.

Underwood also took a selfie of her enjoying a bit of #winetime, something an expecting mother probably wouldn’t do. Add to all of this the singer’s announcement that she plans to release a new album in September with plans to go on tour shortly after the record drops. A woman expecting twins would not be physically capable of touring the country in her final trimester.

As much as we’d love to see Underwood and Fisher add to their family — because let’s be real, those babies would be cute — it seems right now the artist is focused on continuing her recovery efforts and giving fans some incredible new music. Still a win for the rest of us.