Hanley Ramirez DFA By Boston, Where Could Red Sox Infielder Land?

The unexpected move may give the AL East leaders more roster flexibility.

In a move that shocked the MLB world, the Boston Red Sox today designated first baseman/DH Hanley Ramriez for assigment. The American East leaders faced a logjam on their 25-man roster with the activation of second baseman Dustin Pedroia from the disabled list, but no one really expected that Hanley would be the one to go.

Instead, the expectation was that Blake Swihart (who is out of options) would be traded or that some other player (e.g., Jackie Bradley Jr. or Brock Holt) would be demoted to Triple-A.

With at least a total of 497 at-bats this season, and he was well on this way to get there, clubhouse-favorite Ramirez, 34, would have automatically qualified for a $22 million option in 2019. The DFA status, a bold decision apparently made by team president Dave Dombrowski, eliminates the vesting option for next year’s Red Sox payroll.

Ramirez made his MLB debut with the Sox in 2005 and returned to Boston in the 2015 season on a four-year, $88 million contract. Ramirez originally was slotted as the starting left fielder, but that turned out to be a defensive disaster.

Hanley Ramirez was productive out of the gate this season, batting 0.330 in April in the three hole, but is currently mired in an 0-20 slump. Blake Swihart can the outfield as well as multiple positions in the infield, including first base and catcher. Mitch Moreland, currently batting 0.311, also figures to get increased playing time at first base. The versatile Brock Holt can play every position apart from catcher.

According to the Boston Globe, Ramirez — who is coming off of left shoulder surgery — would have remained on the everyday roster if he had consistently produced.

“The Sox were prepared to let Ramirez stay in the lineup and let the option vest if his production warranted it. But after he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Thursday, he is now hitting.254/.313/.395 for the season, with a.708 OPS that ranks 30th among 44 first basemen with at least 100 plate appearances… his midseason release will raise questions about whether there were unreported off-field issues, or whether this decision was made solely to provide [manager Alex] Cora with the most functional roster.”

The year 2016 was his best season in Boston, during which he batted 0.286 with 30 home runs and a career-high 111 RBI.

Although they are parting ways with Hanley, the Red Sox are still on the hook for his guaranteed $15 million, 2018 salary. Under MLB rules, the team must trade him or release him within seven days. A viable trade seems rather challeging, since the DFA designation gives the Red Sox minimal leverage to gain equal value in return.

Dave Dombrowski has made a decision w/future in mind above the rest. DFA’ing Hanley Ramirez, barring new info, centers on future money (and from there, roster flexibility) & may not help 2018 team. What would Hanley have brought rest of year? Sox don’t want to spend to find out. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 25, 2018

That said, MLB team looking for a right-handed bat may give Hanley Ramirez a close look, especially since a club will only be required to pay him the pro-rated MLB minimum salary. The Red Sox likely prefer that he signs with a National League squad, assuming a team in that no-DH circuit needs a first baseman.

Check back with the Inquisitr on where Hanley Ramirez might land in the context of trade possibilities or otherwise.

Hanley Ramirez is a career 0.290 hitter with 269 home runs and about 900 RBIs. He was named Rookie of the Year for the-then Florida Marlins in 2006 and is a three-time MLB all-star.

Ramirez officially joined the Red Sox on the same day as former San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who inked a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston. His tenure was also a disaster for various reasons that have been well documented, and the team DFA’d “Panda” in July 2014, leaving the Red Sox owing him all the money that remained on his contract.

The Boston Red Sox without Hanley Ramirez in the lineup open a four-game, interleague home stand agains the Atlanta Braves starting tonight.