The royal wedding has officially come and gone but stories about the behind-the-scenes happenings of the big day are still giving us life.

Case in point: this cute little aside about one of the tiniest royals, Prince George. While sister Charlotte got plenty of press on the big day for giving the press a smooch and proving to be her Uncle Harry’s doppelganger, George kept things relatively low-key during the happy nuptials. The future king came decked out in a stark black suit, looking every bit a prince, and performed his duties honorably, servings as a page boy during the ceremony.

But according to a couple of royal insiders, Prince George went above and beyond after one of the youngest bridesmaids in the wedding party got a bit teary-eyed.

Royal correspondents Emily Andrews and Omid Scobie were in attendance for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day and they shared a few things that the cameras didn’t catch as Markle walked down the aisle. The sweetest story came when the pair, who host a royals-themed podcast called “On Heir,” spilled a story about Prince George comforting a crying bridesmaid before the wedding party entered the church.

Two-year-old Zalie Warren — who happens to be George’s goddaughter and was the youngest member of the wedding party — had a bit of a meltdown while the kids were waiting for Markle to enter the church. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny, Maria Borrallo, was on hand to make sure things went smoothly and she stepped in to handle the incident, but not before Prince George tried his hand at cheering the little girl up.

Jane Barlow / Getty Images

“Poor Zalie Warren had a bit of a meltdown,” Andrews said during the podcast. “She’s only two. She started crying when they were waiting for Meghan. It was only a couple of minutes. So Nanny Maria Borrallo kind of looked after her, and George apparently was trying to comfort her as well, which is very sweet.”

While George was babysitting his sister, Princess Charlotte was taking command of the procession. The royal apparently directed her fellow bridesmaids during the ceremony, ordering them to wait until they were called after one girl who wanted to move forward before it was time. After everything we’ve seen from the royal siblings, these stories make complete sense. Prince George has always been a bit shy and reserved, especially in front of the cameras while his sister seems to soak up the attention. Her parents have even admitted she rules the roost and often orders her big brother around. It sounds like the duo were the perfect addition to Markle’s wedding party since they were the ones to keep things running smoothly while the adults said: “I Do.”