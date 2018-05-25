‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Robin Givens Back As OB-Gyn, Dr. Phillip, When Steffy Has Pregnancy Crisis

Dr. Phillips handles Steffy's pregnancy crisis.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 1 state that Robin Givens will return to the soap opera as Steffy’s OB-Gyn, Dr. Phillips, when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a pregnancy crisis. According to IMDb Givens plays the role of Mayor Sierra McCoy on Riverdale, and has also been playing Steffy’s doctor on Bold and the Beautiful since February. She has done the routine ultrasounds and checkups as Steffy’s pregnancy has progressed and even revealed the baby’s gender. Recently, she reminded the couple that they should be keeping tension to a minimum for baby and mom’s sake.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Steffy will have a pregnancy crisis on Friday, June 1, which will result in her going into premature labor. It’s little wonder since she has had anything but a calm and peaceful pregnancy. Initially she did not even know who the father of her baby was and had a DNA test done. This was how Liam (Scott Clifton) found out that she had slept with his father. For the past few months B&B fans have seen Steffy try to get her husband back. However, the last two weeks have been especially hard since Liam filed annulment papers and proposed to her half-sister Hope.

At her last doctor’s appointment, Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) sensed the animosity between her and Liam and advised them to take things easy. They took her advice to heart and named their daughter, Kelly Spencer for Liam’s mom who passed away. At a previous ultrasound, she struggled to find the baby’s heartbeat. It was a worrying moment for the parents-to-be when they realized that their daughter’s health may be at risk and they vowed to put aside their differences and do what’s best for the baby. Time and again, the baby has been the bond that has tied Steffy and Liam together. Now that the crisis point has been reached, will they be able to put the past behind them and move forward?

It seems as if a fall will bring about the premature labor, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.Will Dr. Phillips be able to save mother and baby? Tune in to see the 53-year-old Robin Givens in action on Bold and the Beautiful on June 1. The primetime veteran has indicated that she loves working with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who plays Steffy, and Scott Clifton, who plays Liam, via her Instagram feed. B&B fans are hoping that Givens won’t disappear once Steffy has had her baby.