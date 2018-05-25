Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Fighting Like Crazy After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together following the NBA star’s cheating scandal last month. However, things are reportedly not going well for the couple.

According to a May 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a hard time rebuilding trust. Sources tell the outlet that the couple argue often, and to make matter worse no one in her family or friend group is supporting the pair at this time.

“Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time. She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian last month when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

An insider close to Kardashian is claiming that Khloe has been in “a bubble” while living in Cleveland with Thompson. However, as time goes by she’s beginning to look at the situation in a different way, and may be regretting her decision to stay with her cheating baby daddy.

“Khloé has been in a bubble in Cleveland. She’s been so focused on True. Now that time has passed, her eyes are starting to open up more and she’s looking at the situation differently.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently sent her sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West a sweet gift in honor of their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. Kim took to Instagram to reveal Khloe’s gift of roses, and even showed off the sweet message that accompanied the bouquet. “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” Khloe wrote, signing the card “Love KoKo and True.” Of course, fans immediately noticed that Tristan Thompson’s name was left off of the card.

Some fans speculated that Khloe decided to leave Tristan’s name off the card due to the fact that Kim Kardashian allegedly has some very bad feelings towards Tristan following the cheating scandal. However, the latest report may offer more insight on Khloe’s life with Tristan. Perhaps, she chose not to sign her boyfriend’s name to the card due to the reservations she is allegedly having about their relationship following all of the drama.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken publicly on the cheating scandal.