Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Will Use A Sperm Donor For Her Next Child

Kailyn Lowry has been a hot topic this season on Teen Mom 2. Her marriage, and subsequent divorce, from Javi Marroquin has been a heavy storyline. Lowry got pregnant with her third child after separating from her husband, and he is not the child’s father. The pregnancy was a shock as she had made it a point to tell Marroquin she didn’t want more children.

Now, Kailyn Lowry is already planning for her fourth child. She is adamant about not having another “baby daddy” this time. According to Us Weekly, Kailyn Lowry is planning to use a sperm donor to help conceive her next child. She discussed this on her latest episode of Coffee Convos, the podcast she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry wants the lucky candidate to be “tall, dark, and handsome.”

It has been no secret that Kailyn Lowry wants more children. She has mentioned it several times over the last few months as her youngest child, Lux gets ready to turn celebrate his first birthday. Lowry is no longer with his father, which will reportedly be discussed during the current season of Teen Mom 2. Now, Kailyn is swearing off any more men in her life and has decided to have another baby on her own.

The conversation on Coffee Convos came up because Chelsea Houska was the guest. She is currently pregnant with her third child. Kailyn Lowry wants to be pregnant with Houska the next time around. That would make her timeline at least a year out, which could give her time to change her sperm donor plans. Of course, Lowry has also mentioned the fact that there could be a show following her and Chelsea around as their share their pregnancy journey together.

After the Teen Mom 2 reunion brawl last weekend, the show’s future is up in the air. Kailyn Lowry always has work on her mind, and a spin-off show with Chelsea Houska would interest several of their current fans. It is unclear when, or if, their pregnancy journeys will cross paths given that Houska is due to give birth to her third child in September. The two did cross over with their sons, but only for a while as Watson is a few months older than Lux.

Hearing Kailyn Lowry talk about sperm donors and having more children has brought out the critics. She has not taken the time to respond to them, which is surprising to fans who follow the reality star. After the week Lowry has had, she is focusing on her podcast and other endeavors.