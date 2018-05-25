‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland Looks Flawless In Makeup-Free Snap

Sarah stunned without makeup in candid new photos.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is proving that she’s truly a natural beauty as she stepped out without makeup this week. Daily Mail published new photos of the star looking fresh faced as she arrived to the set of her new movie, titled The Wedding Year, on May 25, where she could be seen without a stitch of makeup.

Sarah, who’s most famous for playing the role of Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, could be seen making her way to the movie set while bare faced and dressed in all-black with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The 27-year-old star was dressed in a casual ensemble as she arrived to work, wearing an oversized black sweater with black leggings and black ankle boots as she showed off her flawless skin.

Sarah then headed into her trailer on the Los Angeles set where she later emerged for awaiting photographers looking a little more glammed up with her hair curled and her makeup done.

Hyland – who looked stunning with or without makeup – stepped back out wearing a large coat with a brown jacket and skint jeans after getting into character for her role in the new film. Per Daily Mail, Sarah plays a commitment-phobe in the movie who then gets invited to 15 weddings in one year.

Hyland’s stunning candid no makeup photos come shortly after the talented actress got candid about her health, revealing to fans that due to some recent health issues she only weighs 87 pounds.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Sarah recently got extremely candid about her health and weight on her Instagram Stories where she even referred to herself as a “skeletor.”

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this month, Business Insider reported that Hyland shared a post to the social media site revealing her surprisingly low weight where she admitted that she was “desperately waiting to get cleared so I can start lifting weights again.”

People reported that Hyland later posted a very personal message to Twitter almost exactly a year earlier in May 2017 where she said that she’d been dealing with health issues over the past 12 years, but didn’t confirm at the time exactly what she had been going through.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes,” Hyland wrote, noting that she hadn’t been strong enough to work out which is why her body had changed.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” Sarah then continued. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”

But if Sarah’s latest makeup free photos are anything to go by, the star is thankfully now looking as stunning and healthy as ever a year after her candid message about her health to fans.