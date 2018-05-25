Kris Jenner Spotted On A Yacht With Hot Mugshot Guy & His Pregnant Girlfriend

With her daughters making headlines left and right, celebrity momager and matriarch Kris Jenner decided it was time for a much-needed vacation. The 63-year-old was spotted boarding a gigantic luxurious yacht in Monaco alongside her 34-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble and a slew of other famous faces and friends.

The superyacht belonged to none other than Sir Philip Green, whose pregnant daughter, Chloe Green, was boarding the grand ship for a friendly rendezvous with some friends and family. According to the DailyMail, the 27-year-old who is heavily pregnant with her first child with boyfriend and “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, took the vacation ahead of this Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Guests aboard the superyacht, appropriately named the “Lionheart” were photographed luxuriating and enjoying all the vessel’s amenities which include a swimming pool, a helipad, three lifts, six luxury cabins and a crew of 40.

Jenner and her boyfriend weren’t the only celebs spotted onboard; Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, who is supposed to racing at the Grand Prix, was aboard as well as fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. Hamilton at one point was linked to Jenner’s supermodel daughter Kendall back in 2015 but the two were said to just be friends and nothing more. The famous race driver also happens to be the menswear ambassador for Hilfiger and the two are working on their first collaborative collection together.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Hilfiger seemed excited about the collab saying, “Lewis is bold in everything he does, from racing and extreme sports to fashion.”

Aside from chatting it up with Hilfiger, Hamilton, and Meeks, who landed a six-figure modeling contract after being released from prison in 2016, also were spotted chatting. Considering Hamilton’s obsession with fashion and Meeks’ newly lucrative modeling career, sprinkled in with Hilfiger’s designer touch and Jenner’s magic media touch and the impromptu vacation appears to be more of a meeting of minds for something major possibly in the near future.

Anthony Jones / Getty Images

While Jenner and Gamble were spotted relaxing and enjoying themselves in separate parts of the yacht, Meeks was photographed often in close proximity to his pregnant girlfriend.

Meeks, a reformed gang-member gained worldwide attention when his strikingly good-looking mugshot was released and made headlines around the world. The 34-year-old father of two got a second chance at a new life when he was released in 2016, turning his life over to God and securing a lucrative career as a model. Meeks met Green at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017, while Meeks was modeling for Phillip Plein, and it’s been fireworks for the couple ever since.