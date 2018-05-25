2018 Hurricane Season Predictions: Experts Forecast Busy Summer, Multiple Major Storms

The 2018 hurricane season predictions are promising to be extremely wet.

If you’re in a hurricane zone, you might want to consider taking an extended vacation to someplace a lot dryer in the coming months, because experts have released their 2018 hurricane season predictions, and needless to say, it’s about to get very ugly indeed.

Ahead of reports that the upcoming Gulf Coast tropical depression will become a full-blown tropical storm, ABC News has released their 2018 hurricane season predictions, and it doesn’t look good for those in the proverbial eye of the storm.

According to the venerated news outlet, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that residents can expect about 10 to 16 named storms during the season, each with winds greater than 40 mph.

This, according to NOAA, means that it will be “near normal” or “above normal” for the season.

Of the 16-ish storms that are expected in the coming months, approximately five to nine of those storms could become full-blown hurricanes, and of those five to nine hurricanes, at least one — but as many as four — will become “major” category hurricanes.

By “major,” of course, the NOAA is referring to those hurricanes that are ranked Category 3 or higher, with winds greater than 76 mph.

This means that the 2018 hurricane season predictions suggest a worse storm season than last year, since on average, there are about 12 major storms in a year, with only six becoming hurricanes, and only one or two becoming major category hurricanes.

This serves as no comfort for those who experienced the devastation of last year’s storms, like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Subtropical storm #Alberto has formed and is the first named #storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Here's the latest view from #GOESEast as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. More: https://t.co/viOGFPLcXS pic.twitter.com/fziLi4FVpN — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 25, 2018

Worse still, Puerto Rico is still feeling the effects of the devastation of Hurricane Maria, in what is being called “an unprecedented disaster.” The current death toll from Maria, according to the Puerto Rican government, is 64, but Puerto Rican citizens are arguing that the death toll is much higher than what is officially being reported. As of this writing, approximately 99 percent of the island has power, leaving only about 14,500 residents without power.

Hurricane season usually lasts from June 1 to November 30, with “peak season” lasting from mid-August through mid-October. If the current tropical depression becomes a storm — or, worse, a hurricane — it will mean that hurricane season is officially starting early.

.@NWS marine forecasts provide the "significant wave height." What is that? Our friends at @BOM_au explain in this graphic: pic.twitter.com/K5JFcONm4z — Natl Hurricane Ctr (@NWSNHC) May 25, 2018

With that said, as well, experts warn that hurricanes can happen any time of year, and it’s best not to be complacent either pre- or post-“official” hurricane season.

The 2018 hurricane season predictions will be updated in mid-August, when peak season is in full swing.