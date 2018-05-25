Oklahoma Restaurant Gunman Shot & Killed By Armed Civilians, NRA Hopes It’s A Wake-Up Call For Governor

The gun rights organization and the governor are at odds over constitutional carry.

In the aftermath of the Oklahoma City restaurant shooting last night, the National Rifle Assocation said on Twitter that the incident should serve as a wake-up call for the state’s governor.

In this incident that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time, a gunman with an as-yet-unknown motive allegedly wounded three customers in Louie’s Grill & Bar. A bystander who the NRA described as a “good guy with a gun” — and who police officials deemed a good Samaritan — intercepted the fleeing suspect and fatally shot him outside the crowded venue, CNN reported. Other news outlets now indicate that two armed bystanders confronted the alleged shooter. The alleged gunman apparently died at the scene.

The victims in this crime were a 39-year-0ld mom and two children, one of whom is 12. They are reportedly all expected to recover and are listed in good condition. Another man fell and broke his arm during the incident.

In the NRA tweet that was issued first thing this morning containing the wake-up call reference, the gun rights organization chided Gov. Mary Fallin for vetoing a so-called constitutional carry bill that had cleared the state legislature, noting that an armed citizen saved multiple lives at the eatery.

Fallin, a Republican, is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms. After hearing from various other constituency groups, however, including law enforcement, she blocked a law that would have allowed adults to carry guns without first obtaining a permit. In most states, a licensing process is a prerequisite.

In a statement accompanying her May 11 veto of Oklahoma Senate Bill 1212 which had NRA backing, Fallin provided her reasoning and added that she believes the current legal framework is sufficient.

“As governor, I have signed both concealed-carry and open-carry legislation. I support the right to bear arms and own a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun. Oklahomans believe that law-abiding individuals should be able to defend themselves. I believe the firearms requirements we currently have in state law are few and reasonable. Senate Bill 1212 eliminates the training requirements for persons carrying a firearm in Oklahoma. It reduces the level of the background check necessary to carry a gun. SB 1212 eliminates the current ability of Oklahoma law enforcement to distinguish between those carrying guns who have been trained and vetted, and those who have not.”

✅ An #ArmedCitizen saved multiple lives last night in #OKC. We hope this serves as a wake-up call for @GovMaryFallin, who just two weeks ago vetoed a constitutional carry bill. Just another example of how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #2A pic.twitter.com/kPRjpiyeow — NRA (@NRA) May 25, 2018

Gov. Fallin has not yet responded to the NRA’s social media messaging.

OKC law enforcement authorities have scheduled a press conference today about the restaurant shooting, so check back with the Inquisitr for updates.