Danica Patrick Wasn’t Impressed By What Aaron Rodgers Gave Her When They First Met

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are both talented athletes who compete in sports that involve a lot of speed, but their relationship moved excruciatingly slow. It probably didn’t help that Rodgers totally fumbled his first interaction with Patrick. According to the world’s most prominent professional female racing driver, the NFL star left her feeling less than impressed when he gave her his email address.

As reported by People, Danica Patrick recently opened up about the first time that she met Aaron Rodgers. During an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, she revealed that she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback exchanged contact info years before they started dating. They bumped into each other at the 2012 ESPYS, but Patrick didn’t manage to score Rodgers’ digits that night. Instead, he offered to keep in touch via email, an overture that seemed to disappoint Danica a bit.

“It was quick, but I got his email address,” Danica recalled. “And I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Like, oh, not a phone number. Just an email address.’ You know? Like, what just — whatever.”

When Aaron Rodgers met Danica Patrick, he gave her his email address like the nerd he ishttps://t.co/YjdCSGIJxZ pic.twitter.com/tfxXoWnfrI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2018

Danica Patrick went on to say that she and Aaron Rodgers only “kept in touch just a little bit” after their initial email exchange, and she thinks that some years went by when they didn’t communicate with each other at all.

“It wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she said.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick most likely started talking on the phone sometime in late 2017. As reported by E! News, this is the year that one of the sport’s world’s biggest power couples was born. When they first became romantically involved, both athletes were recovering from high-profile breakups. Patrick and fellow professional race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had ended their five-year relationship, and Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn had decided to call it quits.

In February, Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers went very public with their relationship at the Daytona 500, where they were photographed kissing. As reported by Us Weekly, Danica later shared an Instagram photo of Aaron attending her unicorn-themed 36th birthday party.

During her interview with Jenny McCarthy, Patrick shared what she described as a “cute” detail about the beginning of her romantic relationship with Rodgers; she revealed that they refer to each other as “Green Bay” and “Chicago.” Even though she’s now dating a Packer, Danica will always be a die-hard Chicago Bears fan.

The Green Bay Packers might not be Danica Patrick’s favorite NFL team, but she told USA Today that she’s started cheering for her boyfriend and his teammates. She’ll be retiring from the world of competitive racing after Sunday’s Indy 500, so soon she’ll have plenty of time to attend Rogers’ future games.

There’s no word on whether Aaron Rodgers will be cheering Danica Patrick on during her final race, but it’s hard to imagine him missing such a huge big moment in his girlfriend’s life. He’ll also likely be on hand to support her when she makes history at the same event where they first became acquainted six years ago. According to ESPN, Patrick will become the first woman to host the ESPYS when the annual sports awards show takes place on July 18. Viewers can only hope that she gives Rodgers a good ribbing over the whole email situation.