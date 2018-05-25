Khloe Kardashian Leaves Tristan Thompson’s Name Off Of Sweet Kimye Gift

Khloe Kardashian sent Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West a sweet anniversary gift this week. Khloe obviously wanted to wish her sister well on her fourth wedding anniversary and decided to send her a huge bouquet of roses to mark the happy occasion. However, fans couldn’t help but noticed that Tristan Thompson’s name was not on the card.

According to a May 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian sent Kim and Kanye the flowers along with a sweet note. “Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” Khloe wrote, signing the card “Love KoKo and True.”

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may not be in the best standing with her family at the moment. Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe last month when photos and video surfaced of the NBA star kissing and groping multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been very outspoken when it comes to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Kim was the first member of the family talk about the situation publicly, telling Ellen DeGeneres that it is “sad” and “so f—ed up.”

Later, Kim did another interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest where she hesitated when asked if she wanted Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to work through their issues. Kim also admitted that her comments on the cheating scandal had gotten her blocked on social media by Tristan. So, it seems that there may be bad blood between Kim and Tristan, which would attribute to Khloe deciding to leave his name off of the anniversary gift.

The outlet goes on to reveal that although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “fully back together,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may now be “second-guessing” her decision to stay in Cleveland and work things out with her cheating baby daddy.

On Thursday, Khloe posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story about being patient, and having been through “many trials and challenges.”

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you. You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong though many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

Although Khloe Kardashian has yet to speak out on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, she did take to Twitter to reveal that she couldn’t believe the number of fake news stories going around about her, and wondered who the “sources” were feeding the media the information.