Prince Harry's Uncle Charles Spencer was seated behind George and Amal Clooney says 'The Mirror.'

Considering that Charles Spencer is the uncle of Prince Harry and the brother of Princess Diana, you’d think he’d have a prime seat in St. Geroge’s Chapel for the royal wedding but that was not the case. Spencer and his third wife, Karen, were seated in the back of the church behind celebs like Serena Williams and George and Amal Clooney and beside the choristers. Most notably, Earl Spencer was seated next to Sarah Ferguson, who is still estranged from the royal family (and was not invited to the evening fete thrown by Prince Charles).

Spencer, who spoke ill of the royal family at the time of Diana’s death, arrived at the wedding of Harry and Meghan with his current wife, but his children and former wife Victoria arrived separately and were seated elsewhere in the church, says The Mirror.

The Earl was particularly upset for years that the royal family took away Diana’s HRH status after she and Prince Charles divorced. He suggested that even without the designation, she was still superior to the Royals.

“[Diana] needed no royal title to generate her particular brand of magic”.

At the time of Princess Diana’s death, Spencer was thought to be close to Princes William and Harry.

Express said that Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes was invited to speak at the royal wedding, and so she was given a better seat at the event, along with Diana’s other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The Spencer family all got to meet Meghan Markle in advance of the couple’s engagement announcement, and Markle says that it made her feel closer to Harry’s mother.

“I think in being able to meet his aunts and – and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it’s – it’s incredibly special.”

Earl Spencer lives on the Althorp Estate as the Spencer family title holder and has opened up Althorp to the public to visit the Princess Diana memorial. But there is controversy about whether Diana is actually buried at Althorp, or if her body is elsewhere. Charles Spencer has received criticism over the way the memorial has been maintained, saying that people are charged a fee to visit, and there are algae and overgrown vegetation around the memorial.

“Sad to see Earl Spencer has neglected Diana’s resting place. Please tidy up the vegetation on the island.”

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly wanted to move their mother’s remains to London, closer to Kensington Palace, but Earl Spencer disagrees.