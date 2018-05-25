Kyle Richards Offers An Update On Family Feud; Has Kathy Hilton Seen ‘American Woman’?

Kyle Richards' relationship with her older sisters have been strained for years.

Kyle Richards revealed during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion that she hadn’t seen her sister, Kathy Hilton, in sixth months. Has anything changed?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, May 23, Richards offered an update on the situation to host Andy Cohen and his viewers, stating that while she and Kim Richards are doing okay, Hilton still seems to be upset about the upcoming premiere of her new show, American Woman, which is based on the life of their mother, Kathleen Richards.

“Kim and I are fine. Yeah, I sent her the DVD [of American Woman],” Richards said, according to a May 24 report by The Daily Dish. “Kathy has not seen the show yet.”

According to Richards, she feels that her sister Kathy has gotten the wrong idea about her upcoming show on the Paramount Network and will feel much better about the series once she sees it for herself.

Years ago on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards opened up about her long-standing feud with Hilton and suggested there was tension between their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Rick Hilton, after Umansky chose to quit his gig at Rick’s Hilton and Hyland and open his own real estate brokerage, The Agency, in Los Angeles.

As Kyle Richards prepares for the upcoming premiere of her new series, she’s enjoying some time off from filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans well know, the series came to an end several weeks ago and the ladies aren’t expected to reunite for filming on the upcoming ninth season until sometime this summer.

While Richards and her sister joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, Kim’s role on the show was reduced years ago after she was arrested for public intoxication after years of sobriety concerns. Then, ahead of production on Season 8, it was revealed that Kim would not be filming any more scenes for the reality series.

Although Kim Richards is no longer featured on the show, she has remained close with Kyle Richards’ nemesis, Brandi Glanville, and weeks ago, Glanville shared a photo of the two of them together on her Instagram page. In past years, Kim’s friendship with Glanville has been pulled into question by fans who have wondered if Kim is being used by Glanville to get back at Richards for things she’s said about her in the past.