Julianne Hough Looks Unrecognizable At Hair Salon In WeHo

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough is shaking things up once again with a change in hair color and her 'Dancing with the Stars' fans may have a hard time recognizing her.

Most fans of actress and former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Julianne Hough think of her as having light-colored hair, but she’s been mixing it up lately and has been stunning people with some fiery red locks. This week, she was transforming her look once again, but it appears that the process was working her nerves a bit. Luckily, it seems that she was thrilled with the results and fans love how she’s been rocking the changes.

The Daily Mail shares that Julianne Hough was spotted at the West Hollywood hair salon Nine Zero One on Thursday. The former Dancing with the Stars judge and dance pro spent quite a bit of time having a stylist work on transforming her bold red color to a more subdued hue.

Hough was spotted arriving in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a flight, seemingly from New York, and those who are accustomed to Julianne’s trademark light-colored hair barely recognize her look with the color change. She arrived at the West Hollywood salon with a fairly intense shade of red, and by the time she departed, it looked like she had gone for a slight change with some lighter red and blonde highlights incorporated.

The process of getting her color changed seemingly was a drag, as the Grease Live!, Rock of Ages, and Footloose actress seemingly didn’t crack a smile during her visit to Nine Zero One. However, she seemed tickled once she departed and a peek at the salon’s Instagram page shows that this is her go-to place for getting color done.

In fact, it looks like the West Hollywood salon is the place to see the stars tackling hair color transformations. They have featured other celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Emma Roberts, Paris Jackson, and Katy Perry on their Instagram page as being “Nine Zero One girls” and Hough is featured in numerous posts.

Julianne has never been afraid to experiment with her look, as she’s gone both long and short and she’s gone with various shades of blonde before tackling this latest style. Hough’s fans love the red on her, even if she is hard to recognize as a result. These dramatic tones look gorgeous on her when she’s glammed up for events, but they clearly suit her well when she’s going casual in New York or Los Angeles, or hanging out with hubby and professional hockey player Brooks Laich.

What’s next for Julianne Hough? The actress has moved on from her Dancing with the Stars days, both as a judge and as a professional dancer, and her IMDb page shows that she’s got several projects in either pre-production or post-production. How long will she stick with the red versus trying something else out? Fans will be following her social media pages to see just how adventurous she gets next.