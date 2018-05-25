Pippa Middleton Is Glowing On Her Way To The Gym: Can You See Her Baby Bump?

Pippa is keeping herself up and about four months into her pregnancy.

Pippa Middleton is glowing and we might just know why.

Days after attending the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the 34-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted beaming on the streets of London. En route to her gym, and dressed casually in leggings, trainers, and a sweatshirt, Pippa was seen waving to a couple of her friends, although she didn’t stop to chat with them — probably because she didn’t want a lot of her pictures snapped!

While she donned a $660 Hepburn silk floral dress for the royal wedding, for which she was severely mocked by some Twitter users who called her dress similar to a bottle of AriZona Green Tea, Pippa’s public appearance in her casual attire showed that her attention is finally back on her body and her own family. For those of you who might not know yet, Pippa is believed to be four months pregnant with husband James Matthews’ child.

The pair has been married for a year and we’ll have to admit that Pippa is looking as happy as she has ever been. Their marriage ceremony, which took place at this time last year, was attended by Prince Harry, with Princess Charlotte being the bridesmaid. Although Meghan didn’t attend the church services, she was picked up by Prince Harry to attend the wedding reception at the Middleton family home.

Now, a year later, Pippa seems to be particularly excited about becoming a mother, and as the Daily Mail reports, she has been very careful about her lifestyle and nutrition choices during her pregnancy.

Now we wouldn’t want to post Pippa’s pictures here while she is doing gym, but if you would want to check them out anyway to see if you can spot a baby bump, you can find them here.

Pippa Middleton is believed to be preparing for her child “like an athlete” by following a bespoke program created exclusively for her at the KX gym in Chelsea — a posh gym which also has celebrities like Hugh Grant and Eddie Redmayne on its member’s list. With an annual membership of nearly $11,000, the gym offers a Bespoke Package – Pregnancy Support Programme. It covers everything related to pregnancy, including nutrition, exercise, and physical therapy, as well as helping recover a mother’s body post delivery.

Sister Kate Middleton, who ‘could not have been more delighted’ with the news of Pippa’s pregnancy, is also supporting the preparations.