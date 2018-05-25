Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Head To The Indy 500

'The Bachelor' couple were all smiles after they recently shared their wedding date.

The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham are on their way to The Indy 500. The couple was all smiles in a photo posted on Instagram which was taken at LaGuardia Airport. In the caption, they shared that they were leaving New York City to head to Indiana.

“It’s been a crazy 48hrs and now we’re headed to the #Indy500. I’m excited to see my racing family!” the caption read.

While they seem to be content and secure in their relationship now, Arie and Lauren’s engagement started rather controversially. During the finale of his season, Arie got down on one knee and proposed to Becca Kufrin. But in a dramatic twist that polarized Bachelor fans against the 37-year-old race car driver, Luyendk broke up with Becca on camera and later proposed to Burnham.

“I told Becca I would choose her every day … It kills me that I’m going back on that, but I have to follow my heart,” he said to the camera during the episode, as reported by The Cut. This isn’t the first time that this has happened during the franchise. In his stint as The Bachelor, Jason Mesnick dumped his first choice Melissa for the runner-up, Molly on the live After The Rose special.

But Becca may have her happy ending after all. She set to star as The Bachelorette during the next season of the show. And in a bit of a spoiler alert, she recently told Good Morning America that she’s engaged to one of the suitors from her season. Fans will be able to see all the drama unfold when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday on ABC.

As for Arie and Lauren, during an appearance on The View, the engaged couple shared that they plan to say their vows in Maui, early next year, on January 12. Arie revealed that they’ve chosen to say “I do” at the Haiku Mill which has “this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery.” While a segment of The Bachelor’s fandom might want to tune in, they won’t get their wish as the couple confessed that they don’t want the ceremony televised. It’s going to be a “private wedding” without 100 friends and loved ones, he disclosed.

When grilled about whether they were rushing things, Lauren B. said that they would “get married tomorrow” if they could.

In a previous interview with E! Online, Arie confessed that he hopes the finale episode helped Bachelor fans to understand him better, later insisting that he is with the woman who he plans to spend the rest of his life with.

“It’s all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that’s the important part. I’m very happy,” he said.