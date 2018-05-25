‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa & Eve Face Off As Brady Seeks Advice On An Impossible Situation

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will finally face off once and for all with her sister Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). The two will go at it over their shared loved for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

According to Soap Hub, Theresa will try to guilt Eve into leaving Brady so that she can officially reunite with him. As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Theresa left Brady and their son, Tate, when she was forced to make the hardest decision of her life. Theresa decided to lie to Brady and tell him that she didn’t want to be a wife or a mother any longer so that he wouldn’t follow her to Mexico, where she was forced to live with a drug lord named Matteo. Matteo had threatened to hurt her family if she didn’t go with him, and Theresa made the hard choice to leave Salem in order to keep Brady and Tate safe.

However, when Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) helped Theresa escape Matteo’s clutches she immediately rushed back to Salem. She was thrilled to see Tate and Brady again. However, Brady had questions. He was furious with Theresa at first, but once he learned the truth about her absence he changed his tune. Later, when Eve walked in the Kiriakis mansion and saw the two of them together she echoed Brady’s original anger. Everything was eventually explained, but that didn’t change the fact that Brady and Eve had gotten very close in Theresa’s absence. Eve told her younger sister that she and Brady were in love, and even waved her engagement ring in Theresa’s face.

Days of our Lives fans watched as Theresa was completely heartbroken over the engagement news. However, she will not go down without a fight. Theresa will not try to convince Eve to let Brady go and allow them to put their family back together. Theresa believes she has a right to try to make things work with Brady considering the huge sacrifice she made for him, as well as the fact that they share a child together. However, after everything Eve has been though she believes she deserves her own happiness.

Meanwhile, Brady will be very conflicted about what to do. Of course, he’ll run to his step-mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), for advice, and admit to her that he has feelings for both Theresa and Eve. Marlena won’t be able to tell Brady which woman he should choose, but she will offer him some wise words, and likely tell him to search his heart for the answer.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.