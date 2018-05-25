‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, May 28: Liam Shatters Hope On Their Wedding Day

Liam has some very distressing news for Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 28 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will shatter Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dreams of a picture-perfect wedding. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) finally succumbed to his conscience and came clean to his brother about Bill’s (Don Diamont) evil plot to break up his marriage and his own role in it. B&B fans will remember that he told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that if Wyatt hadn’t witnessed Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) betrayal, then he wouldn’t be getting married. Will Liam choose to call off the wedding now that he knows the truth?

When Liam found out that Steffy and his dad were still fooling around behind his back, he was devastated. He came home and proposed to Hope, which he would not have done if the deception had not taken place. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Liam will tell Hope what Wyatt shared with him. When Wyatt stopped the wedding and asked to speak to Liam privately, she was also in the dark as to what was going on. He will pull the bride-to-be aside and fill her in that her stepsister never continued her affair with his father. In an instant, Hope’s picture-perfect wedding will come to a grinding halt.

Steffy wants a second chance with Liam for their family. RT if you think #Steam can still reunite or like if you’re ready for #Lope to get married! Photo Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/4KeAhAsPGT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 23, 2018

This was supposed to be the happiest day of her life but now her and Liam’s future as husband and wife is at risk. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will tell her that Bill staged his office to look as if he and Steffy had had a sexy rendezvous just so that Wyatt could walk in on it. Perhaps he will even tell her that his brother had initially not known that he was a pawn in his father’s plan. Later, he kept quiet when he should have confessed to Liam.

Liam has also previously said that if Steffy and his dad had been a one-time thing, he might have overlooked it. Now he knows that it was a one-time thing, and to top it off, his ex-wife is carrying his child. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be furious and later this week he will direct his rage at his father. Now, the bride and groom have to make some tough decisions.

Should they cancel the wedding or go ahead with it? Liam will also be plagued by the idea that Steffy has even named their daughter after his mother, Kelly. Should Kelly not have her mother and father raising her together as husband and wife? One thing is for sure, Hope and Liam’s day will forever be tinged with the poison of truth. Stay tuned to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, and check back here for all the latest spoilers.