It looks like Nicki Minaj has got royal wedding fever too.

The “Chun-Li” rapper recently revealed that her new album, titled Queen, is inspired by the late Princess Diana. Of course, the beloved Princess Di has been on everyone’s minds recently thanks to the happy union of her son, Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle. The pair honored Harry’s mom during their wedding, incorporating her favorite flowers into Markle’s bouquet, including a hymn sung at her funeral, and Markle even wore a ring that was a favorite of Princess Di’s to her reception.

But Minaj’s reasons for honoring the people’s princess have less to do with the mania surrounding the royal wedding and more to do with Diana’s enduring legacy. In a post the rapper shared on her Instagram account, Minaj explained that Diana’s strength inspired her to pen an album named after the British icon.

In the post, Minaj questions how Diana remained so strong despite all of the naysayers surrounding her. She also referenced how Diana’s legacy lives on, decades after her death.

The nod may seem strange until you remember that the rapper has also faced her fair share of criticism lately. After dropping a single with Migos and Cardi B, Minaj opened up about the rumored feud between the two female artists. Originally, the duo’s song “Motorsport” was supposed to be a collaboration between Minaj and Quavo but when the rest of the group was added to the track, they requested that Cardi B also rape a verse. Minaj claims she was on-board for that but after the song dropped, Migos and Cardi B hinted at a different version of events with Minaj reportedly upset that Cardi B had been invited onto the record. The two didn’t film the music video for the song together either, further fueling rumors that there was beef.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Minaj and Cardi B cleared the air and things seem to be back on track for the two rapping queens but the incident seems to have left its mark on Minaj, if the title and concept of her album is anything to go by.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait even longer to find out if there are any more Cardi B references on Queen. Minaj originally scheduled to drop her album on June 15 but the artist recently announced in an Instagram Live that she’d be pushing that date back to August 10. According to the rapper, she wants to drop another single from the album first and invite some of her fans to a listening party before she goes public with the record.