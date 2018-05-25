Victoria Beckham Responds To Criticism After Being Slammed For Not Smiling At Royal Wedding

It’s been six days since the world tuned in to the social event of the year – The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and as millions of us tuned in to watch the fairy-tale wedding and dissect every aspect of the day’s festivities, Victoria Beckham, who received quite a bit of backlash, is finally responding to her critics. The Beckhams who are close personal friends with the Royal Family attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding back in 2011, so it came as little to no surprise that David and Victoria were invited and attended Prince Harry’s wedding this year.

As guests trickled into St. George’s Chapel on Saturday morning, viewers got a glimpse of guests and their ensembles and took to social media to give their thoughts and opinions. Style icons David and Victoria were almost immediately spotted when they arrived as the stylish and good looking couple began their walk inside. With the couple holding hands, many fans and Twitter users noticed that while David was grinning from ear to ear, his wife, Victoria had a more solemn and serious look on her face.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans immediately criticized Victoria for her stern facial expressions at the wedding and slammed her for not smiling during such a joyous occasion.

Ian West - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Well now, the singer and fashion designer is finally responding to the criticism and she’s doing so ever so stylishly. According to Harper’s Bazaar, on Friday, May 25, Beckham posted a photo of herself on her Instagram donning a sweatshirt, jeans, and heels; a common staple for the 44-year-old mom.

The printed shirt said, “It’s a dark but happy place” and as a caption, Beckham wrote, “When you’re smiling on the inside???????????? ” followed by laughing emojis. Beckham continued, writing, “As the sweatshirt says!! Let your sweatshirt do the talking – get yours now exclusively at my website and #VBDoverSt x VB #DarkButHappyPlace.”

The caption and sweatshirt is Beckham’s first public acknowledgment to her critics since she caught the attention of millions at the wedding for her dismal facial expressions. It can also be noted that Beckham’s coy and subtle response to her smile shamers were a bit more obvious as she’s pictured wearing bright red heels nearly identical to the ones she wore at the Royal Wedding.

Despite the harsh criticism, the mother of four was praised for her ensemble as previously reported by Inquisitr and posted a congratulatory message to the happy couple following the ceremony.