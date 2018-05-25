Donald Trump Upbeat About North Korea Summit Prospects, ‘We’ll See What Happens’

'We'll see what happens. We are talking to them now,' Trump said, adding that the meeting could even take place on June 12.

Following the collapse and cancellation of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s summit, the POTUS sounded very optimistic about future negotiations with North Korea, according to the Washington Post, telling reporters as he left the White House this morning that “they (North Korea) very much want to do it.”

“We’ll see what happens. We are talking to them now,” Trump said, adding that the meeting could even take place on June 12, which is when it had initially been scheduled.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Trump was praised for his efforts to end North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. South Korean President Moon Jae-in even said that the U.S. President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for what he has achieved.

A lot seems to have changed since. The proposed and historically significant meeting between Trump and Kim – which would have made Trump the first sitting U.S. president to meet a North Korean leader – was supposed to take place in June this year. However, as Reuters noted, Trump cancelled the meeting yesterday, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility,” and threatening military action.

Trump wrote a letter to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, announcing the abrupt withdrawal, writing that it would be “inappropriate” for the two leaders to meet at this time. This signaled, Reuters noted, a dramatic shift from Trump’s previous statements and optimism.

The President seems to have changed his mind, again. According to the Washington Post, after being asked if North Korea is playing games, the President told reporters that “everybody plays games,” failing to resist taking a jab at the media, and adding “you know that better than anybody.”

These comments came shortly after a series of tweets, in which the POTUS praised North Korea’s “warm and productive” new statement, but also criticized the Democratic party leadership for what he called “rooting” against his administration’s negotiations with North Korea.

Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Trump’s tweets about the Democratic party, the Washington Post noted, come as no surprise, considering several prominent Democrats criticized his approach to North Korea. For example, House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Robert Menendez, have both criticized Donald Trump’s dealings with North Korea, accusing the POTUS of lacking strategy and being sophomoric.

North Korea, which is under sever sanctions, reportedly said in its newest statement that it “is willing to sit face to face at any time and in any way,” implying that they are indeed willing to negotiate and do what it takes for the international community to lift the economic sanctions.