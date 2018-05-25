‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Premiere Has Familiar Faces, A Minivan, A Hearse, And A Chicken Suit

Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' premiere will be jam-packed with entertaining introductions and spoilers hint that the sparks will quickly begin to fly.

Becca Kufrin’s journey to find the man of her dreams begins Monday night on ABC and The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the premiere is filled with chemistry and comedy. All of the Season 14 suitors will be anxious to make a great first impression, and at least some of them will hit the mark. However, teasers indicate that some of the approaches the men take will fall flat and viewers have a lot to look forward to in this May 28 premiere.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has detailed some great Bachelorette spoilers related to the Season 14 premiere. Becca Kufrin will spend some time with former leads Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and these are three women with plenty of wise advice to share since they are all still with their final rose recipients.

Many of the guys will go to great lengths to stand out from the crowd and make a lasting impression on Becca. The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC reveal that Garrett Yrigoyen will show up in a minivan that is decked out with a car seat, diaper bag, and plenty of other family-focused necessities. He’ll talk about wanting to be a dad and a family man and Yrigoyen does make a very solid first impression.

One suitor named Mike Renner brings a cutout of Arie Luyendyk Jr., joking that this way Arie gets to see how happy Becca is that night, and Blake Horstmann comes in riding an ox. David Ravitz shows up in a chicken suit and Chris Randone shows up with a gospel choir. Viewers will see Kufrin recognize a bachelor named Jake Enyeart, and Bachelorette spoilers hint that there’s more to this situation on the way.

Trent Jespersen chooses to arrive in a hearse, explaining that he “literally died” when he heard that Becca was the next Bachelorette, and the cocktail party brings moments of fishing, basketball, gifts, and a poem. Interestingly, Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that there are no awkward interruptions by the guys trying to steal Kufrin away from one another.

Viewers will see Becca approach Jake about recognizing him, and Reality Steve says that Jake will play down their previous interactions. Kufrin isn’t having it though, as she’ll note that they had crossed paths several times, never showed an interest in one another, and she quickly cuts him loose.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Garrett gets the first impression rose and the first kiss, and there are six additional eliminations. In addition to Jake, Becca will cut Chase Vergason, Christian Estrada, Darius Feaster, Grant Vandevanter, Joe Amabile, and Kamil Nicalek.

Becca Kufrin has said she’s engaged and in love and Bachelorette spoilers have already revealed her supposed final rose recipient. The action begins on Monday, May 28, and it looks like this will be a fun season to watch.