Gwen Stefani’s Friends Reportedly Believe She’s Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s Baby

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally having a baby of their own? The couple has been dodging pregnancy rumors since they started dating, but now those closest to them allegedly believe they may be hiding a big secret.

According to a May 24 report by Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani’s friends think she’s pregnant. The No Doubt lead singer has allegedly been sparking pregnancy rumors among her inner circle by doing things like completely staying away from any and all alcohol. In addition, some of those friends think that Stefani is positively glowing.

“Those that see her daily are convinced she might finally be pregnant with Blake’s baby. She has always wanted a girl and it’s clear to everyone Gwen really loves Blake a lot and they have always talked about having their own family together. She has been also wearing baggier clothing lately and friends feel like she must be keeping a secret. At 48, her friends feel it would be a miracle baby but they can only guess what’s really going on and hope for her to break the news soon!”

Sources tell the outlet that Blake Shelton has been longing to become a father. Although he loves spending time with Gwen Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, seeing the sweet bond that Gwen shares with them it has only made him want kids of his own more. Although he and Gwen are both in their 40s and have been rumored to be having trouble conceiving, there are ways they could build a family together.

Many celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Amy Smart, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicole Kidman have all used surrogates to welcome biological babies into their families. Meanwhile, other stars like Viola Davis, Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, and Angelina Jolie have all chosen adoption to build a family.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could be welcoming a baby around the same time as his ex-wife. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert is also allegedly considering starting a family with her new boyfriend, Evan Felker. However, there is one problem. Evan is a married man. Although he has filed for divorce, sources claim that if his marriage to wife Staci Nelson doesn’t end quickly, Lambert could eventually be having his child while he’s married to another woman.

Of course, neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani has confirmed the alleged pregnancy, but fans will continue to root for the couple to tie the knot and welcome a child of their own in the near future.