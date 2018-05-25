Rose McGowan ‘Shocked’ By Harvey Weinstein Rape Arrest, Never Thought The Day Would Come

The actress has been an outspoken voice for justice for the victims of Harvey Weinstein, herself included.

For the past seven months, countless women have found the courage to come forward and finally tell their stories about how they were sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and raped by disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. These women’s demands for justice echoed throughout the country and sparked what has now become the international, cultural phenomenon #MeToo movement. After seven months, these women now know their cries did not go unheard as news broke Friday that Weinstein had turned himself in to local NYC authorities to face charges on two, separate accounts of rape and sexual assault.

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan has long been credited as one of the first of Weinstein’s victims to come forward and bravely tell her story about how she was sexually assaulted by him in 1997. She has also served as a strong advocate for the #MeToo movement. As the news broke, McGowan was quick to speak and presented a strong, but “shocked” front in an ABC News exclusive interview that aired on Good Morning America Friday.

“I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him,” the actress admitted. It’s true, Weinstein had long since evaded facing accountability for his actions and has enjoyed major success in the Hollywood industry.

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

The 44-year-old spoke to AP Thursday as news began circulating that Weinstein would be surrendering himself the following day.

“I still have very guarded hopes. The justice system has been something very elusive. I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Weinstein will be facing charges of “first-and-third degree rape” and “first-degree sex act” for two separate cases. One of the accusers is actress Lucia Evans, who has pressed charges against Weinstein for allegedly forcing her to “perform oral sex on him in 2004.”

McGowan admits that the rape she endured has “terrorized” her for the past 20 years, but still finds the strength to have some hope.

“I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us. It shows that it can be done.”

The former Charmed actress has not been the only to speak out upon hearing the news. Another one of Weinstein’s accusers, Italian actress Asia Argento, took to Twitter to share her feelings.

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

McGowan, Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie are some of the A-list actors who have come forward with their allegations against Weinstein. The Hollywood producer was fired from his own company after the story first broke and Weinstein’s fashion designer wife, Georgina Chapman, filed for divorce upon learning what her husband had done.

You can watch below as McGowan speaks to AP about whether or not she will attend Weinstein’s trial.