Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Multiple People Spying On Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is willing to forgive Tristan Thompson for his cheating scandal last month, but she’s not going to forget about it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly recruiting people around the NBA player to watch over him whenever she is not with him in hopes of keeping him in line.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has multiple people watching Tristan Thompson’s every move because she doesn’t trust him at all after he was busted cheating on her with multiple women last month.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is still hurt over Tristan’s shocking betrayal, and if she is going to give him a second chance, she needs to know that he isn’t still cheating on her or putting himself in a position where he could be tempted to stray again.

“Khloe is still hurt and has lingering resentment and trust issues with Tristan so she has sought the help of a few people she trusts to keep an eye on Tristan for her. Inside the locker room and at all the games, whenever Khloe can’t be there, she has someone watching Tristan,” an insider dished.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly talking with a few members of the Cleveland Cavaliers staff, as well as the wives and girlfriends of some of the other players who go to all of the games and who could possibly spy on Tristan Thompson for her. However, Khloe is hoping that her baby daddy has changed his ways because she wants their relationship work out. However, sources say that she would be “devastated” if he was caught cheating again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, is also allegedly playing spy for her. Jenner, who previously dated Tristan Thompson’s teammate, Jordan Clarkson, is said to be in contact with the Cavs point guard in hopes of getting any dirt on Tristan.

“Kendall’s playing detective. She’s asked Jordan for a huge favor — to keep an eye out on Tristan and make sure he’s not screwing around behind Khloé’s back. Kendall’s p—ed and won’t ever forgive Tristan for cheating and thinks he’ll do it again.”

Jordan Clarkson has allegedly told Kendall Jenner that if Tristan Thompson steps out of line, she will be the first to know and that she can report back to Khloe Kardashian on the situation. So, it seems that Khloe may have eyes everywhere when it comes to keeping tabs on her cheating boyfriend.