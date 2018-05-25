Olivia Culpo’s Toned Bikini Body Is On Display In New Australian Gold Promo

This Spring, Olivia Culpo is really bringing the heat.

In a picture posted to her popular social media account, the 26-year-old looks absolutely stunning in an ad for Australian Gold sunscreen. In the caption of the snapshot, the former Miss Universe explains to fans that the company’s newest product is going to keep her skin safe all summer.

“Catching some sun???? with @australiangold new Botanical Tinted Face SPF Mineral Lotion. An SPF with a tint is a must for me in the summer #agbotanical #beautifullybotanical#partner.”

In the picture, Culpo can be seen stretched out on a lounge chair in a sexy black bikini. The detailing on her suit looks to be a frilly sort of lining on the top of her bikini as well as on the bottom. Culpo also wears a sheer black pool cover up as she strikes a pose.

Within 15 hours of the photo being posted, Culpo’s fans have given it a clear thumbs up with over 104,000 likes and 660 plus comments. A few fans asked about the sunscreen that she was promoting while the overwhelming majority of fans didn’t seem to care about the product and were more concerned about commenting on Culpo’s amazing bikini body and beauty.

“Wow, ABSOLUTELY stunning!!!! You are definitely putting in the work!! Looking beautiful. Good for you.”

“How do you manage to look so gorgeous everytime?” another fan asked.

This was not the first time that the newly single model flaunted her bikini body in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Culpo recently showed off her toned body in a bikini on a set of stairs in Hawaii. The look was quite retro with a clear visor on her head and a fanny pack around her waist.

Like her most recent photo, this one gained a ton of attention from her 2.7 million Instagram followers, earning the 26-year-old 73,000 likes and 410 plus comments. Another post that the Inquisitr shared shows Culpo rocking a white frilly bikini while she enjoyed a refreshing pineapple.

Cheers ???? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 22, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

As many fans of the model know, she recently broke up with her boyfriend, former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola. At the end of March, Us Magazine reported that the couple had officially called it quits. During an interview, Culpo confessed that the breakup was fresh and she was not ready to get into details as to how and why the breakup happened.

“Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

The couple had dated since 2016.