‘Teen Mom’s’ Farrah Abraham Dons Thong Bikini On Dubai Beach

Farrah Abraham recently flaunted her gorgeous curves in a thong bikini!

The word shy isn’t something a person would use to describe Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. Farrah has always been very proud of her gorgeous curves and not afraid to flaunt what she’s got for the world to see.

Those who have been following the MTV personality on social media know Farrah has been spending some time vacationing in Dubai as of late. Farrah recently showed off her bare bottom while donning a colorful yellow, teal, and red thong bikini as she soaked up the sun on the beach in Dubai.

In one picture, the Teen Mom star could be seen wearing her gorgeous brown locks in a messy mom bun as she tossed her hands up in delight and smiled for the camera. Farrah’s waist is tilted just enough in the picture to give fans a teasing glimpse of her bare curvy butt. In this particular picture, Farrah appears to be glowing with delight and having an incredible time soaking up the summer sun.

In a second picture, Abraham can be seen rolling around on the wet sandy beach, still flashing the same delighted smile as she continues to show off her incredible curves.

In a third picture, Farrah can be seen sitting leaned back using her elbows for support with her chest pointed toward the Dubai sun and her head thrown back.

As the Daily Mail reminds us, Farrah will always be remembered as an MTV personality who starred on Teen Mom even though she was fired during the last season of the show. After MTV let the 26-year-old go, Farrah decided it was time to continue to pursue her career path in the adult entertainment industry instead.

The media outlet also reminds us that these latest photos of Farrah donning her colorful thong bikini are a look at her recently enhanced butt. The MTV personality received butt injections from an aesthetics nurse this past month because she wanted to “smooth out” her shape.

Farrah even took to Instagram in a short video clip to explain to her followers why she had the butt injections done in the first place.

“This booty cheek’s done. We are just smoothing it out, keeping it normal, keeping it natural with our regular collagen.”

In some more modest and playful photos, Farrah also recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her daughter swimming with the dolphins.

“On dolphin watch at Atlantis,” Farrah captioned one of the photos as she stood beside her daughter showing off her bombshell body in a gorgeous fire red one-piece bathing suit.