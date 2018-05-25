‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Hasn’t Seen His Son Bentley In Months, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards has reportedly not seen, or spent any time with his son Bentley in months. The reality TV star’s father, Larry Edwards, recently opened up about the situation brewing between his son and Maci Bookout.

According to a May 25 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards hasn’t seen his son, Bentley, since March. This is because Bentley’s mother, Teen Mom OG fan favorite Maci Bookout, was granted an order of protection against Ryan. Edwards allegedly threatened Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney, which led the couple to seek legal protection from him. Now, Bentley has officially been dropped from that order, which means Ryan can see his son again.

“Ryan really missed Bentley. He hasn’t seen him, not yet,” Larry Edwards told the outlet. Larry added that he and his wife, Jen Edwards, have been able to see their grandson through the tumultuous time. However, Ryan was not allowed to be present during the visits, but he has allegedly been very supportive during his parent’s time with Bentley as he doesn’t want them to “suffer” by not seeing their grandchild.

“It’s been sporadic, but we have been with Bentley on a couple of weekends. Ryan has to leave the house at the time. She’s given us the opportunity to see him.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer are expecting their first child together in October. The couple announced that they will welcome a baby boy into their family, which will mark the second son for each of them.

Larry reveals that Ryan is “doing fantastic” and that he is thrilled about the upcoming birth of his second child. “Ryan is very excited that it’s a boy,” he said. “We wanted a little girl because we don’t have a little girl!’

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout have struggled with their co-parenting for years. However, back in 2017 when Ryan was filmed driving under the influence for the reality show, things went from bad to worse. In the clip Ryan is seen slurring his words, swerving, and falling asleep behind the wheel.

After the episode aired, Edwards admitted to having a drug problem and checked into rehab. He later confessed that he had been addicted to heroin. Maci refused to let Ryan see their son Bentley until he was clean and sober and could pass a drug test. The situation got tense and eventually led to the order of protection against Ryan Edwards.