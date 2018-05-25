‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Elizabeth Sung Has Died

The former "The Young And The Restless" actress was best known for her role as Luan Volien.

Elizabeth Sung, best known for her role as Luan Volien on the hit CBS soap opera, The Young and The Restless, has died.

SheKnows was the first to drop the info about the 63-year-old singer, actress, and dancer, who was best known to American audiences for her classic role on The Young and The Restless, which she played from 1994 to 1996.

Born in Hong Kong, Sung was an accomplished stage actress and dancer who received a BFA from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. As a dancer, she performed with the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, before receiving an MFI in directing from the American Film Institute. It was at the AFI that she met her husband, screenwriter Peter Tulipan.

She then moved on to the stage and was known in the greater Los Angeles area for her work with Asian Pacific American (APA) creatives. One of her efforts, a short film called For Izzy, won the Best Narrative Feature at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. She was also known as a patron of Humans of VC, whose mission is “to develop and support the voices of Asian American and Pacific Islander filmmakers and media artists who empower communities and challenge perspectives.”

However, Sung was best known for her work on The Young and The Restless. On the revered soap opera, she played the love interest of Jack Abbott, the role first made famous by Peter Bergman. In her storyline, Jack Abbott fell in love with Luan when he was serving in Vietnam in 1974. However, their romance ended when the war did. Twenty years after the war, Luan came to Genoa City with her son, Keemo (as played by Phillip Moon), who turned out to be Jack’s biological son. When Luan came to Genoa City, her love affair with Jack was rekindled, until she died of a terminal illness on the show, and her son elected to go back to Vietnam with his sister.

‘Young and the Restless’ star Elizabeth Sung dead at 63 https://t.co/o3pQExZjIX pic.twitter.com/eqy8ZKB3ja — Page Six (@PageSix) May 25, 2018

Sung, however, didn’t just do work with The Young and The Restless. She also did a lot of film work on such hits as The Joy Luck Club and Lethal Weapon 4. She was also on the hit soap opera Passions, where she played a book publisher. On television, she was starring in roles in China Beach, The Sopranos, and most recently, the hit Showtime dark comedy Shameless, opposite William H. Macy.

Today on #YR, Kyle suffers defeat and Nick turns to Phyllis for advice. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZURtryzgIV pic.twitter.com/yUHFIocoAH — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 24, 2018

Our thoughts go out to the cast and crew of The Young and The Restless, as well as Elizabeth Sung’s family.