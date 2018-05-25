Gabrielle Union Sizzles In A Fringe Bikini During Romantic Trip Dwyane Wade Surprised Her With

Gabrielle Union wasn’t expecting husband Dwyane Wade to whisk her away on a trip to the French Riviera, but she had at least one stylish bikini on hand to toss in her suitcase before they headed off on their romantic weekend getaway.

As reported by People, Dwyane Wade recently took to Instagram to reveal that he planned an incredible surprise for his lucky wife Gabrielle Union. However, the NBA star confessed that he had a little help from travel website Booking.com.

“Thank you @bookingcom for helping me surprise @gabunion in France this weekend with this lovely stay!” Wade wrote. “#BookingYeah #BookingPartner #wadeworldtour2018????????.”

Gabrielle Union’s surprise trip to the French Riviera included luxurious accommodations at the Four Seasons Pool Suites at the Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat. Guests at the resort can savor the fine dining options offered at its Michelin-star restaurant, relax while indulging in its award-winning spa services, and take a dip in “one of the world’s most beautiful” pools. Wade and Union’s room also included their own infinity pool, but this isn’t the body of water that the couple decided to pose in front of for a sexy swimsuit snapshot. Instead, the Miami residents hit the beach in search of the perfect backdrop for a photo of their impressive beach bodies.

Gabrielle Union shared their vacation picture from paradise on her Instagram page. According to the Being Mary Jane star, it was snapped on the idyllic shore of Paloma Beach in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. In the image, she’s rocking a playful black bikini that features off-the-shoulder straps and long fringe trim along the neckline and shoulders. Her sports star husband’s fit physique is also on full display in his red plaid swimming trunks.

“One of us wants to be America’s Next Top Model & one of us has been drinking rose’ all day #WadeWorldTour2018 #palomabeach_à_capferrat,” Union captioned the photo.

Gabrielle Union left it up to her followers to decide who is the day drinker and who wants Tyra Banks to teach them how to smize. The consensus seems to be that Union looks a bit tipsy while Wade looks like he’s pretending that he’s on the set of an America’s Top Model photoshoot. While some of Union’s followers debated over her caption, others commented on the couple’s appearance.

“Oh lawd. Beautiful bodies. Beautiful people,” wrote one admirer.

“Y’all look like youre in your 20s,” another commented.

For the record, Gabrielle Union is 45 and Dwyane Wade is 36.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s beach body snapshot isn’t the only envy-inducing mage that they shared from their trip. The couple also posted a few Instagram photos that were taken at their hotel, including one in which they’re sharing a romantic kiss in front of the resort. You can check out the breathtaking perfection of their other vacation pics below.

Dwyane Wade recently told TMZ that he’s trying to convince Gabrielle Union to let him film “a love movie” with her. He said that his actress wife hasn’t exactly warmed to the idea, but maybe this romantic surprise trip will make her realize that her husband is the perfect leading man for a epic romance.