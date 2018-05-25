‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Says Her New Man Is ‘So Different’ From Arie

After her very public breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 'The Bachelorette' star found love once again.

Becca Kufrin says she doesn’t have a “type.” So perhaps that’s why the new man in her life is nothing like her ex, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelorette star, who has already dished that she ended her second season of the ABC reality franchise with an engagement, told ABC’s Good Morning America her new fiancé caught her eye on the very first night of filming at the famous Bachelor mansion.

“There were a few guys on that very first night that stuck out to me and that I could really feel hopeful again with, that I could see something with,” Becca told GMA. “He was one of those guys.”

Kufrin famously got engaged to Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the taping of the show’s Season 22 finale in Peru late last year. But weeks later, Arie dumped Becca as ABC’s cameras rolled. After that humiliating on-camera breakup, Arie went on to propose to his runner-up Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin was cast as The Bachelorette, where she was able to call the shots with 28 new suitors.

Becca told Good Morning America that she has never dated guys who are “super similar,” but added that from the beginning of her Bachelorette journey, she knew what type of guy she was looking for. Kufrin told GMA the following.

“Since night one I kept stressing honesty because that was a huge thing that I felt like I didn’t always have in the past. And so I wanted honesty, I want loyalty, I want somebody who is carefree and can go with the flow and enjoy all that life has to offer…I wanted somebody…who’s not judgmental because I don’t like when people tear somebody else down. I just wanted somebody open and kind and fun.”

Becca has already revealed that she found her man. After her very public Bachelor heartbreak with Arie, The Bachelorette beauty told GMA that this time, her engagement feels “completely different” than what she had with the pro race car driver. Becca told GMA the following.

“My man is so different from Arie. This time around, I think just knowing that it was on my terms and I was really able to sift through 28 relationships to find the right one that was the very best fit for me means so much more, and I feel like it’s just so tailored to me. I’m just so dang excited to share it with the world.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Becca Kufrin didn’t struggle to narrow the playing field down from 28 men to one. Becca even revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she fell for two of the contestants on her season of The Bachelorette.

“I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them, and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes,” Kufrin admitted to ET.

Becca also seemed to have some sympathy for Arie Luyendyk Jr. as she explained how “difficult” the Bachelor process is.

“Until you’re in this position, you don’t realize how much pressure there really is, and how difficult it is to navigate certain relationships,” The Bachelorette star explained. “Because if you’re doing it right, you should be developing feelings for multiple people to really sift through every personality, every relationship, to exhaust the ones that aren’t right for you.”

You can get a sneak peek at Becca’s Bachelorette suitors in the video below.

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.