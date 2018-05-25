Horror Movies: Blumhouse Hints To ‘Halloween’ 2018 Trailer Release Date, Looks Like We’re Going To ‘Upgrade’

Ever since it was announced in 2017 that one of the all-time best horror movies, Halloween, was going to get the sequel it deserved, fans have been on the edge of their seats with anticipation. The film is one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of 2018, and it reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle in their respective roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The story takes place four decades after the 1978 original, and it will ignore all other sequels.

Not long ago, the official poster was released of the highly-anticipate horror flick, but fans have been clamoring for a trailer. Many enthusiasts created fan-made trailers, and though some were really imaginative, we all have been anxious for the official release. And now, there may be some good news.

On May 24, the official Blumhouse Twitter account released a tweet promoting the trailer for the upcoming film Upgrade. As seen in the tweets below, one Twitter user, T Cooke, replied with “stop,” and then asked where the trailer for Halloween is. Writer-director of Upgrade Leigh Whannell (co-writer and director of Insidious: Chapter 3) replied with, “you stop.” Cooke retorted, “why don’t we all stop…and all watch the Halloween trailer together.”

And that’s when things got interesting. Blumhouse replied to both Cooke and Whannell suggesting that “we all go see Upgrade June 1?!” While it’s not an official statement, as Horrorfreak News documented, this Blumhouse tweet suggests that the official Halloween trailer will be revealed on June 1, 2018, before Leigh Whannell’s film.

Or, we all go see UPGRADE June 1st?! — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) May 24, 2018

The good news is, even if it’s not shown before the movie, Upgrade looks like it will be an absolute thrill-ride. Described as an action-horror sci-fi film, the movie stars Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. Thus far, the movie has received positive reviews.

With a “fresh” score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site provides the premise for Upgrade.

“After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall Green, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will ‘upgrade’ his body. The cure – an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM – gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.”

While we all wait for Michael Myers to return later this year, it looks like we may be treated to the official trailer on June 1. Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19, 2018.