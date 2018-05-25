’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Meet The New Cast

Season 2 of '13 Reasons Why' featured a lot of familiar faces and some new faces too!

Netflix dropped 13 Reasons Why just a week ago on May 18. By now, fans of the series have had more than enough time to binge through all 13 episodes. Overall, fans got to take a look at a lot of familiar faces as well as a handful of new faces as Season 2 progressed.

In fact, here’s a closer look at the Season 2 cast list!

Warning: May contain Season 2 spoilers of 13 Reasons Why

Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford)

Considering Katherine’s character died in Season 1, some might find it surprising, but she played a very active part that appeared throughout every episode of the season in some form. Katherine’s character appeared in a combination of flashbacks about her life before she died and as a ghost haunting Clay as he struggled to move on.

Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette)

While Clay appeared to have moved on from Hannah at the beginning of Season 2, he quickly reverted back and continued to fight for the justice Hannah did not get while she was alive.

Justin Foley (played by Brandon Flynn)

Justin Foley is a character that fans either love or hate. While he just disappeared at the beginning of Season 2, he makes a comeback in a pretty big way.

Jessica Davis (played by Alisha Boe)

The growing concern of whether Jessica will end her life the way Hannah did can’t help but sink into the back of viewers’ minds as Jessica struggles with what happened to her in Season 2.

Tony Padilla (played by Christian Navarro)

The mysterious Tony continues to win the hearts of 13 Reasons Why fans in Season 2 as they begin to get a look at what is under that tough shell of his.

Olivia Baker (played by Kate Walsh)

Hannah’s mother has a very active role in Season 2 as she fights for justice for her daughter.

Andy Baker (Brian d’Arcy James)

Andy has a much less active role in Season 2 as he appears to have moved on from his daughter’s death and coped in a slightly different way than Olivia.

Mr. Porter (played by Derek Luke)

Mr. Porter is a character that grows on you as he appears to accept the fact that the school failed Hannah and fights to make it right.

Bryce Walker (played by Justin Prentice)

Justin Prentice takes on the challenging role of Bryce, the bad guy of the 13 Reasons Why.

Alex Standall (played by Miles Heizer)

Viewers are relieved to learn Alex’s attempted suicide was unsuccessful at the end of Season 1.

Zach (played by Ross Butler)

Zach is another character that grows on you in Season 2 as viewers learn about the history he and Hannah shared in private.

Ryan Shaver (played by Tommy Dorfman)

Fans of the series get a closer look at the relationship between Ryan and Hannah in Season 2.

Tyler Down (played by Devin Druid)

Tyler becomes a very active character in Season 2 as fans wait on pins and needles to see if he is going to shoot up the school.

Dan Steinberg/Invision for Netflix / AP Images

Scott Reed (played by Brandon Butler)

Scott Reed is another jock that ends up surprising people as Season 2 progresses.

Chloe (played by Anne Winters)

Chloe plays the very challenging role of Bryce Walker’s girlfriend in Season 2. Many can’t help but wonder what kind of girl could date that monster.

Cyrus (played by Bryce Cass)

Cyrus steals the hearts of many after he takes the damaged Tyler Down under his wing and befriends him. Some question the friendship as the two plot revenge against the jocks.

Mackenzie (played by Chelsea Alden)

Mackenzie – sister to Cyrus – quickly becomes a love interest for Tyler Down.

Caleb (played by RJ Brown)

Caleb is introduced as the boxing coach who helps Tony with his anger management as part of his probation. The two later realize they are both homosexual and end up becoming love interests for each other in Season 2.

The cast of #13ReasonsWhy are taking you behind the scenes of season 2. https://t.co/OT0Q7i0ciR — E! News (@enews) May 18, 2018

Jackie (played by Kelli O’Hara)

Jackie is a new character most are extremely unsure of. She appears to provide Olivia Baker with support as her own daughter also committed suicide and she understood her pain. Jackie, however, disappears when she learns Hannah was once a bully too.

Nina (played by Samantha Logan)

Nina started out as a creepy stalker in the halls but quickly became someone who understood what Jessica was going through, Radio Times reminds us. She was a friend and a fellow victim.

Episode 13 titled “Bye” certainly packed a punch and left fans with a lot of questions, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. Season 2 certainly left viewers hoping the series would be renewed for a Season 3.