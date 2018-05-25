Horror Movies 2018: Check Out The Frightening Trailer For ‘Down A Dark Hall’ Starring Uma Thurman

Down a Dark Hall looks like it could be one of the scariest horror movies of 2018. Horror movies centered on haunted houses or buildings may be nothing new, but it can often make for a nail-biting story and a heck of a good time. Down a Dark Hall is based on the book by the late Lois Duncan, the talented author who created many scary tales, including Don’t Look Behind You and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The horror flick is co-produced by Twilight producers Stephenie Meyer, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey, but no worries, there are no bedazzled vampires in sight in this one. Down a Dark Hall is directed by Rodrigo Cortes (Red Lights, Buried), and it stars Taylor Russell (Netflix’s Lost in Space), Uma Thurman (The House That Jack Built), AnnaSophia Robb (Freak Show), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Rosie Day (Butterfly Kisses), Kristy Mitchell (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), and David Elliot (The Return).

Rotten Tomatoes provides the official synopsis for one of the newest horror movies of 2018.

“Kit (AnnaSophia Robb), a difficult young girl, is sent to the mysterious Blackwood Boarding School when her heated temper becomes too much for her mother to handle. Once she arrives at Blackwood, Kit encounters eccentric headmistress Madame Duret (Uma Thurman) and meets the school’s only other students, four young women also headed down a troubled path. While exploring the labyrinthine corridors of the school, Kit and her classmates discover that Blackwood Manor hides an age-old secret rooted in the paranormal.”

The boarding institution is described as an alternative to prison, but after seeing what’s in store for the young students, prison may have been a better option.

Uma Thurman recently starred in one of the most controversial horror films of 2018, The House That Jack Built, but with a PG-13 rating, this horror feature is likely to draw less debate and a larger audience. Often, a PG-13 rating turns off a lot of avid genre fans, but some of the scariest and most popular horror movies have garnered the same rating, like The Ring, Insidious, 1408, Drag Me to Hell, The Others, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

The Lois Duncan book that the film is based on was written in 1974, and it received great reviews. It has been described as gripping, suspenseful, downright scary, and thought-provoking. If the film is anything like the book—unlike I Know What You Did Last Summer, where the novel was raved about and the film, that strayed away greatly from the source material, was largely considered a disappointment—horror fans should be in for a real treat.

Lionsgate

Down a Dark Hall is set to hit theaters on August 17, 2018, and it’s quickly becoming one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the year.