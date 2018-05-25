‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, May 24: Nick Turns To Phyllis & Billy Rejects Ashley

Why won't Nick listen to at least one of his ex-wives?

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 24 features some shocking twists and turns as one man turns to his ex when he gets desperate and a brother rejects his sister making a power play for the family business. Plus, a family remembers their dearly departed loved one.

It was the anniversary of Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death in Genoa City, and both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) remembered her along with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The devastated parents shared some of their difficulty in missing Cassie every day.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) bonded over their outsider status in the Abbott family. They had a regular airing of the grievances for a bit, and Billy complimented Kyle for sticking by his father, Jack (Peter Bergman).

Kyle moved to the next point on his agenda, and he asked Billy to get rid of the blood Abbott clause and install Jack back in the CEO position at Jabot. Billy surprised Kyle by refusing to strike the clause. Billy rather likes being CEO it seems, and so does his girlfriend and Jack’s ex-wife, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Speaking of Phyllis, she showed up at Jabot, and they did the horizontal tango in the CEO office because apparently, Phyllis enjoys sex in that office.

At the bar at the Club, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) told Neil (Kristoff St. John) that she planned to get rid of that pesky blood Abbott clause. While she claimed to enjoy her job at Newman, Neil wondered if Ashley really wanted to install herself as CEO at Jabot.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) tried to talk Nick (Joshua Morrow) out of returning to work with Victor (Eric Braeden). Later, Nick turned to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for advice about what to do, and she agreed with Sharon, which absolutely says something because they never agree. Despite that surprising fact, after a short discussion with Cassie at the Newman stables, which she loved so much, Nick wrestled with his decision.

At Hamilton-Winters, Kyle ran into Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and he began to chat with her. Later, Mariah arrived to invite Tessa to see a movie. Tessa quickly agreed, and Kyle invited himself along as a third wheel, and they said he could tag along. Apparently, he doesn’t know much about the history of Mariah and Tessa.

Suddenly, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) called Mariah away for a work emergency leaving an awkward Tessa and Kyle. He asked her if she still wanted to see a film, but she quickly declined.

