Watch Kolkata Knight Riders Vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Stream: IPL Cricket Playoffs Second Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad have one last chance to avoid a historic collapse after finishing atop the 2018 Indian Premier League table, but losing their last four straight games, when they face the fourth-place Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL playoff eliminator match on Friday, a game that will live stream from the historic Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata.

After starting the 2018 IPL T20 franchise cricket tournament’s round-robin stage by winning nine of 11 matches including a six-game winning streak, the Hyderabad side captained by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson suddenly fell apart, dropping three straight and then falling in the playoff-opening qualifying match on Tuesday to two-time champion Chennai Super Kings.

That loss put them into the second qualifying match against KKR, who finished fourth on the table but defeated Rajathsan Royals by 25 runs, sparked by a clutch six-run 19th over from Andre “Superman” Russell that left the Royals needing 34 off of the final six deliveries.

Russell also compiled 49 runs not out, second only to KKR Captain Dinesh Kartik picked up a match-high 52 off of 38 balls.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad second 2018 IPL eliminator match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7 p.m. Indian Standard Time at the iconic 66,000-seat Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata, India, on Friday, May 25. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the eliminator match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell turned in a solid all-round performance in the first 2018 IPL eliminator to lead his team to one win away from the championship final. Altaf Qadri / AP Images

Sunrisers, on the other hand, stumbled into the second eliminator after Williamson inserted West Indies T20 Captain Carlos Braithwaite into the 18th over, in Braithwaite’s second IPL match, only to see the bowler surrender 20 runs in the over to South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis, who ended up pacing the Super Kings with a stellar 67 not out.

Thanks to Du Plessis, Chennai nipped Sunrisers’ 139 total with five balls and two wickets remaining.

“Certainly we backed Carlos with his death bowling. That’s why he’s in this side, as another death option,” Williamson said after the match. “Unfortunately, that’s the game we play and when you’re under pressure sometimes life gets a little bit tough and credit to the way Faf batted, he batted beautifully.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captian Kane Williamson, right, came under criticism for his bowling selection in Tuesday’s qualifier match. Mahesh Kumar A. / AP Images

To watch a live stream of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad second 2018 IPL eliminator match from Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar at this link. The service charges a $7.99 per month fee, but also offers a one-month free trial, allowing cricket fans to watch the IPL elimination match for free simply by canceling the subscription before the one-month trial period concludes. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. Access the Indian Hotstar site at this link.

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL playoff eliminator match will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the KKR vs. Sunrisers match live from Kolkata. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.