MMA News: Georges St-Pierre More Interested In Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov Than Nate Diaz

Former UFC champ Georges St-Pierre said that fighting Nate Diaz is a no-win situation for him.

A month after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217, Georges St-Pierre vacated the UFC middleweight title and went on an indefinite hiatus. Since then, rumors started to circulate about his MMA future, and UFC President Dana White entered the possibility that St-Pierre may not fight again in the Octagon. However, earlier this month, reports spread about the potential bout between GSP and Nate Diaz at UFC 227.

When White announced the blockbuster fight, betting odds were released and Nate Diaz began to talk thrash with Georges St-Pierre, giving MMA fans the idea that the match was really bound to happen. Unfortunately, the Diaz-GSP fight didn’t come to fruition. In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, St-Pierre explained why the bout didn’t happen, saying that all the people on his team agreed that fighting Diaz is not worth it.

“I considered it,” St-Pierre said, (h/t MMA Fighting). “And I analyzed it, and I talked with Firas (Zahabi), with my trainer and everybody. We were all on the same page on that, it’s not worth it. Nate Diaz is an incredible fighter, very well-rounded. However, if you put yourself in my shoes, there’s nothing good that can come out of it except money, and money is not the only thing drives me.”

Georges St-Pierre believes the only thing that is good about fighting Nate Diaz is the money that it can generate. St-Pierre doesn’t think beating Diaz will do anything good for his legacy as one of the bests MMA fighters. If he will be fighting once again in the Octagon, GSP said that he wants to do something that he has never done before, and this includes going down to the lightweight division where he could face undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At his age, St-Pierre said he would love to be considered as the underdog than the heavy favorite to win a fight. Fighting Nurmagomedov will undeniably be a big challenge for GSP as the Russian fighter has been unbeatable since he started his MMA career. As of now, it remains questionable if Nurmagomedov is interested in defending his title against the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion, but if he passed, St-Pierre still has one more option in the lightweight division – former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor has also gone into an indefinite hiatus since winning the lightweight title at UFC 205. However, a previous Inquisitr article revealed that “The Notorious” is ready to fight in the Octagon again and set to meet UFC President Dana White this weekend in Liverpool to discuss his MMA future.