Kanye West Gushes Over Kim Kardashian On Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The pair, who share three children together, daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 4 months, took to their social media accounts to gush over one another.

According to a May 24 report by Pop Culture, Kanye West took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal one of his favorite moments from his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Some fans may be stunned to find out that it wasn’t the birth of the couple’s three children, or their wedding day. Instead, it was the moment when Kim dressed as late singer, Selena Quintanilla, for Halloween. Kardashian is seen in a video dancing and lip-syncing to one of Selena’s songs.

Kanye West posted the video on Twitter, and also wrote a message revealing that he is “grateful” and “happy” in his relationship with his wife. “Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy,” he posted on his social media account.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian posted a few times about her wedding anniversary with Kanye West throughout the day. The reality star shared multiple photos from the couple’s wedding day on her Instagram account, revealing that she “can’t wait” to spend forever with her husband, and thanked him for giving her a beautiful family.

“4 years down and forever to go…. Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

???????????? This is one of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/LLhZlU7fAG — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian also admitted that she dyed her hair back to blonde this week for her anniversary celebration with Kanye West. Kim says that she decided to go back to blonde because it’s Kanye’s favorite hair color on her.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t revealed where or how they are celebrating their wedding anniversary, West did tweet that he has been hard at work on his latest album. Kanye says that fans can expect his new album to drop on Friday, and that it will be titled Daytona. “I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving,” West commented.

Recently, Kanye West has been away from Kim Kardashian and their family while he’s been working on the album. West has been spending his time in Wyoming at the recording studio, and even revealed he got rid of his cell phone to keep distractions to a minimum.