Miranda Lambert Reportedly Wants A Baby With Her Married Boyfriend Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert may have found the one. The country music singer allegedly wants to start a family with her current boyfriend, Evan Felker. However, there is one problem, Felker is still married to his estranged wife, Staci Nelson.

According to a May 23 report by Life & Style Magazine, Miranda Lambert is finally ready to become a mother. The Over You singer has reportedly been dating the Turnpike Troubadours frontman for months, and rumors are flying that both Miranda and Evan cheated on their significant others with one another.

Miranda and Evan reportedly met when Felker’s band began touring with Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour back in February. That same month, Evan Felker filed for divorce from his wife, Staci Nelson, and weeks later Miranda Lambert announced her split from longtime boyfriend, Anderson East. Now, sources are telling the outlet that the country music superstar is ready to take a huge step with Evan.

“While it’s only early days in her relationship with Evan, Miranda would love to have a baby with him. Miranda would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn’t really care that it’s not official yet. She’s really happy with Evan and sees herself building a life and a family with him.”

The insider goes on to reveal that Lambert and Felker have been getting very close, and that if Evan’s divorce were to be drawn out, then Miranda could end up having a baby with a married man. Meanwhile, Evan has been telling people that his marriage to Staci Nelson was over before he began dating Miranda. However, Staci’s friends have claimed that she was blindsided by the shocking divorce filing.

“Miranda and Evan have been hooking up like a couple on their honeymoon. If Evan’s divorce ends up being drawn out and she were to get pregnant, she could give birth before it’s finalized and actually have a baby with a married man.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Evan Felker is trying to have his divorce finalized as soon as possible, and recently filed court documents in hopes of speeding up the process of ending his marriage to Staci Nelson. Rumors are also flying that Miranda Lambert is forbidding her new boyfriend from speaking to his soon-to-be ex-wife now that they have officially become an item.

Neither Miranda Lambert nor Evan Felker has spoken publicly about their budding romance.