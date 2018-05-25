Khloe Kardashian Would ‘Say No’ If Tristan Thompson Proposed, Per Sources

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly fully back together following last month’s shocking cheating scandal. However, that doesn’t mean that the reality star is ready to rush into marriage.

According to a May 24 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is refusing to talk marriage with Tristan Thompson. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 12, are allegedly taking a step back from talking about a possible future marriage.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe “has gone back and forth” about making a deeper commitment to Tristan since learning that he had cheated on her. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and a video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their baby girl.

Now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is unsure about whether or not she’s ready to talk marriage again. In fact, an insider claims that if Tristan were to propose to Khloe now, she would “probably say no.”

The source goes on to say that things have been so busy and hectic for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson that they really haven’t had a lot of time to talk things out and work on their issues, but that they are planning to “escape” somewhere in the near future to work things out.

“Tristan is so wrapped up in work. They haven’t had any time to repair the damage done to their relationship. Khloe is still sad, hurt and embarrassed over everything that happened between them. She has major trust issues and is going to need a lot of healing before she can feel secure enough to take the next step with Tristan. They are both hoping at the end of the NBA season they can escape together somewhere, work on the relationship and figure out their future.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently took to Twitter to talk about all the rumors flying about herself and Tristan Thompson. Khloe says she “can’t believe” some of the things she’s reading about her own life, and wonders who the “sources” are that are dishing fake details to the media. “They aren’t even good stories,” the new mom told her fans via social media.

However, Khloe Kardashian’s comments on the fake news are the closest thing she’s given fans to an actual statement about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Both Khloe and Tristan are staying tight-lipped about the drama for now, but fans are hoping that more information will come out during next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.