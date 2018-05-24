Lauren Burnham Goes Wedding Dress Shopping At Kleinfeld’s After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announces Their Big News

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. are going to be married in January 2019, and Burnham is getting a head start on her wedding dress shopping.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced on The View yesterday that they’ll be getting married next year in Hawaii. Just a day later, Burnham posted a video on Instagram of herself at Kleinfeld’s going wedding dress shopping.

The two were clearly excited to share the news about their pending wedding on the show. Burnham even revealed the wedding date, which will be January 12th next year. Luyendyk Jr. said, “It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery… It’s not your typical beach wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.” The happy couple admitted that if it were possible that they’d “get married tomorrow,” detailed People.

Kleinfeld’s is famous for the show Say Yes To The Dress, featuring the charismatic Fashion Director Randy Fenoli. The popular Manhattan bridal destination is known for having an incredibly large assortment of bridal gowns. So it’s no wonder that Burnham has already made a stop at Kleinfeld’s, especially since her wedding is taking place relatively soon — in eight months or so. Whether Burnham found the dress of her dreams at Kleinfeld’s is unknown, but at the very least, she must have tried on some gorgeous gowns. Her Instagram caption echoed her excitement in the video, saying, “So. Much. Fun.”

So. Much. Fun. ???? A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on May 24, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

The couple also shared details about their current living situation.

“We’re in our condo now and we just bought a new house… Things are moving pretty quickly and everything’s been great.”

Things weren’t always so peachy between the two. After all, while Luyendyk Jr. was still on The Bachelor, he was busy proposing to Becca Kufrin. Luckily for Burnham, Arie realized that he’d made a mistake. After he ended things with Kufrin, Luyendyk proposed to Lauren on live television on March 6 during the After the Final Rose special. It all worked out for Kufrin, too. She’s now engaged after filming a season of The Bachelorette. The new season of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC on Monday.

#BREAKING Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham confirm their wedding date and location — will it be televised?! https://t.co/LJhDnRXyPm — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 23, 2018

It’ll be exciting to watch Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. prepare for their tropical wedding. The venue that they chose, Haiku Mill, is in Maui. It offers a beautiful mix of rustic old-world charm with the exotic touch of a tropical setting. Since the wedding won’t be televised, fans won’t be able to watch the two share their vows. Even so, it’ll be exciting to follow their journey as they prepare for the big day.