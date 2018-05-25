Rachel Lindsay Shows Off Beach Bod In Bikini On Tulum Vacation With Beau Brian Abasolo

The former Bachelorette star and her fiance looked head over heels in love in the candid paparazzi snaps

Season 13’s Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and the man who got her final rose, Bryan Abasolo, looked very much in love as they vacationed in Tulum, Mexico this week. As the Daily Mail reports, Rachel and Bryan were celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Press photographers caught the two reality TV alums lounging poolside at the El Dorado Casitas Royale, where they were seen enjoying a couple cocktails and lovingly staring into each other’s eyes.

Lindsay wore a grey bikini while her fiance, Bryan, opted for a pair of blue and white swim trunks.

Rachel was the star of last season’s The Bachelorette and was the first African-American to star in The Bachelorette or Bachelor franchise. Her decision to choose Bryan was very controversial because he won over fan favorite Peter Kraus. Many fans were convinced that Rachel was really in love with Peter given their heartfelt breakup televised for the show. During their final conversation, Peter told Rachel that he couldn’t see himself proposing to her and lots of followers of the show felt that Bryan was Rachel’s second choice.

But Bryan and Rachel look to still be going strong, as they often share snaps of milestones of their relationship. Lindsay shared photos of them having fun on their Mexican getaway and the couple look happy and relaxed in all of the photos.

According to People Magazine, Rachel and Bryan live together now in Dallas, Texas. Abasolo moved to Dallas after they got engaged and they originally lived together in her apartment. But Lindsay told People that their living situation became cramped, as they were also sharing the space with her rescue dog, Copper (who has his own adorable Instagram page, by the way.) She also felt that it “didn’t feel like home for Bryan,” so they decided to start fresh in a new place.

Luckily they didn’t have to endure a prolonged search for a new home. As People Magazine notes they said yes to the second two-bedroom apartment that they checked out. Decorating their new space proved to be more of a hurdle as the two have different preferences when it comes to home decor. So, according to a post on Rachel’s Instagram, they collaborated with Joss and Main to blend both of their styles. The result is a serene looking space with silver metallic accents.

As for a future wedding date, last year, after her season on The Bachelorette ended, Rachel said that she wanted to get married in winter the following year. But Rachel and Bryan haven’t made an official announcement of the date just yet.