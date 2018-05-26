Controversial rapper, Bhad Bhabie, is set to release 15 new songs this summer.

Bhad Bhabie is well known for her “Cash me ousside,” catchphrase which debuted on the September 2016 episode of The Dr. Phil Show and daring the entire audience to fight her, but the 15-year-old rapper has been hitting major milestones in the music industry. Danielle Bregoli, whose stage name is, Bhad Bhabie, is planning to release 15 new songs this summer. Bregoli took to Twitter to announce the news. Bregoli announced to her 465,000 followers, “Dropping 15 songs this summer (including the flame emoji) u ready??”

Bhad Bhabie was nominated for top female rap artist at the 2018 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas this past Sunday and was up against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, according to the Daily Mail. The controversial rapper lost the title to Cardi B.

Bhad Bhabie’s two songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 were “Hi Bich” and “These Heaux.” The hit songs peaked at No. 68 and No. 77.

On YouTube, “Hi Bich” has logged more than 97 million views while “These Heaux” is approaching nearly 70 million views. Currently, Bhad Bhabie has 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Bregoli’s “Hi Bich” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

At the Billboard Award’s red carpet walk-through, Bergoli wore her signature sleek ponytail and opted for a nude sequenced gown.

Dan Roof, who is working with the teen rapper on her branding, has insisted that Bhad Bhabie keeps her look consistent with her dark red hair, sleek ponytail, tight jeans, and distinctive long nails, in order to stand out as an up-and-coming female rap artist according to Variety.

Adam Kluger, who is also working on developing the rapper’s image, said that Bregoli should keep her appearance consistent to be more recognizable because people will be dressing up like her for Halloween.

Kluger added that if she ever decides to change her look later on in her career, that it will be a big news story. Kluger said that this is a strategy that many successful artists use, but it was difficult explaining that to a 14-15-year-old girl who is in a stage of experimenting with her looks.

According to Kluger, from a branding perspective, her look is 90 percent of her career, which is the hard part. As for her music — that’s the easy part, he said they have Mike Caren on board, so it’s all about the energy she exudes.

Caren connected the team with producers such as Diplo, Max Martin, Ronny J, and 30 Roc. Following the collaboration, Bhad Bhabie recorded the popular songs, “These Heaux” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” They also recorded, “Mama Don’t Worry,” which Kluger and Roof liken to Eminem’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”

Ben-Horin said that in two weeks, they had 14 songs complete. At that point, Horin said that he was “100% convinced” that even without Dr. Phil and Danielle’s internet fame, that she would have eventually started recording music.

The rapper is on a 32-stop North American tour which is quickly selling out. Bregoli’s recently released the video for her latest hit, “Gucci Flip Flops,” which features rappers, Lil Yachty and Both Of Em.