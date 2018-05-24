‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Joins Dating Show, Starts Filming Next Week

Kailyn Lowry is preparing to film a new reality series.

Kailyn Lowry may have a busy life with a podcast, a role on Teen Mom 2, three children, and three baby daddies, but she still managed to carve some free time into her schedule to film a new reality series.

During an episode of her podcast series Coffee and Convos, via OK! Magazine, Lowry shared the exciting news of the new show with her listeners and confirmed production is set to begin sometime next week.

“I’m going on a dating show next week,” Lowry revealed to her co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

According to the report, Lowry will soon be looking for love but when it comes to what series she will be joining, it is hard to say whether the series will be a brand new project or a show returning for a new season.

During previous episodes of her podcast, the Teen Mom 2 star has been open with the fact that she doesn’t currently have a dating life, and hasn’t had the easiest time trying to date due to the fact that she shares three children with three different men. As fans of the MTV reality show know, Lowry welcomed her first child, 8-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera in 2010 and her second child, 4-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, in 2013.

In August of last year, Lowry welcomed her third child, son Lux Russell, with Chris Lopez, but the couple wasn’t actually together when the baby arrived. During the last season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry revealed she and Lopez broke up after she learned he was cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Kailyn Lowry hasn’t revealed many details about her new series, but she did recently confirm on Twitter that she’s landed in Los Angeles, where she will likely be filming the upcoming show.

???? Los Angeles — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 24, 2018

After Lowry shared the tweet above, many of her fans and followers wondered what she was doing in the area and some pointed out that her Teen Mom 2 nemesis, Briana DeJesus, was also in the area.

As Lowry prepares to film the new show, ex-husband Javi Marroquin has confirmed he is still in Delaware with her middle son, Lincoln. As for the rest of Lowry’s children, Isaac is likely in the care of his father, Jo Rivera, while Lux Russell’s whereabouts are unknown.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m.