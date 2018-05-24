Kailyn Lowry Declared Her Love For Chris Lopez During The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Kailyn Lowry is still in love with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry reportedly broke down during filming on the Teen Mom 2 reunion after admitting that she is still in love with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on May 22, an audience member at the recent taping has revealed new details about Lowry’s time on stage, claiming that in addition to her fight with Briana DeJesus and her sister, Lowry went through a rough moment after her third baby daddy’s name was brought up.

“She was blubbering, saying that she can’t help it and that she still loves [Chris],” the audience member said. “Dr. Drew was staring at her like, ‘WTF is wrong with you?'”

Dr. Drew Pinsky brought up Lowry’s current relationship with Lopez after the reality star’s second baby daddy, ex-husband Javi Marroquin, left the stage. As the insider explained, Lowry said that she used to be a lot like Marroquin is now and accused her former partner of jumping in and out of relationships. Then, after claiming she’s been single for the past nine months, she revealed she is still in love with Lopez.

After hearing Lowry’s declaration of love, Dr. Pinsky pointed out that her past with Lopez has been quite tumultuous and noted past claims of physical abuse. Still, Lowry insisted that her feelings for Lopez were much deeper than feelings she’s had during past relationships.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, DeJesus claimed Lowry got beat up by Lopez in front of her kids in an Instagram post earlier this month. However, the post has since been removed and Lopez reportedly denied the claims in a post of his own on Twitter.

During the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry was open about her toxic past with Chris Lopez and accused her third child’s father of cheating on her during her entire pregnancy. As fans may recall, Lowry and Lopez called it quits just a short time after she got pregnant and have remained at odds ever since. That said, they did enjoy a brief moment of peace on Mother’s Day as they celebrated the holiday with their son, Lux Russell.

Around the same time, Lowry spoke out about her feelings on love, stating that she no longer believes in true love. As she explained, she thought she and Lopez truly had something special and would have done anything for her former boyfriend.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.