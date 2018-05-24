Harvey Weinstein To Turn Himself In To Law Enforcement Soon, NYPD Expects

'The New York Times' reports that the disgraced Hollywood mogul is expected to surrender soon in response to sexual misconduct charges.

Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Times reports that Harvey Weinstein, disgraced Hollywood film producer, is expected to turn himself in to the New York Police Department Friday on charges of sexual misconduct.

“Mr. Weinstein is to be charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to two law enforcement officials. Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decades-long history by Mr. Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.”

Per the Times, Weinstein is likely to face charges involving Lucia Evans. Evans has claimed that Weinstein forced her to perform sexual acts during a 2004 meeting.

According to Reuters, more than 70 women have come forward with allegations regarding Weinstein, a former fixture at Miramax and the Weinstein Company. Weinstein has adamantly denied having non-consensual sex with anyone, but he did check himself into a rehab program for sex addicts shortly after the numerous accusations (only to check himself out just a week later). In addition, actor Ashley Judd is suing Harvey because she claims he harmed her career.

The firestorm surrounding Weinstein gave rise to the #MeToo movement, prompting further revelations about sexual abuse and misconduct from woman across myriad industries.

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein is set to turn himself in to face charges related to alleged sexual misconduct in connection to a probe by the Manhattan DA's office and NYPD https://t.co/hCbHFS6kbm pic.twitter.com/9OLnmPYCGV — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 24, 2018

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, hip hop sensation Cardi B spoke of the #MeToo movement and how she has seen sexual harassment in the hip-hop world, especially when it comes to video vixens. The popular artist shared what it used to be like for her when trying out for a video.

“When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d**ks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.'”

She said that a lot of video vixens have spoken about this, but nobody seems to care. Cardi B also doubts the sincerity of some of the men who have embraced the movement. She said that the producers and directors who are seemingly supporting the cause aren’t woke, they’re scared.

Harvey Weinstein was one of the first high-profile filmmakers to be accused of sexual misconduct, but many more actors and directors followed, including Louis C.K., Paul Haggis, Morgan Spurlock, Ben Vereen, and most recently, Morgan Freeman. And as the Inquisitr recently reported, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington is not at all shocked by the sexual assault claims in Hollywood, and he says that it is “everywhere” in the entertainment industry and in British theater as well.