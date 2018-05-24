Harvey Weinstein To Turn Himself In To Law Enforcement Soon, NYPD Expects

'The New York Times' reports that the disgraced Hollywood mogul is expected to surrender soon in response to sexual misconduct charges.

Citing law enforcement sources, the New York Times reports that Harvey Weinstein, disgraced Hollywood film producer, is expected to turn himself in to the New York Police Department Friday on charges of sexual misconduct.

“Mr. Weinstein is to be charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to two law enforcement officials. Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decades-long history by Mr. Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.”

Per the Times, Weinstein is likely to face charges involving Lucia Evans. Evans has claimed that Weinstein forced her to perform sexual acts during a 2004 meeting.

According to Reuters, more than 70 women have come forward with allegations regarding Weinstein, a former fixture at Miramax and the Weinstein Company. The firestorm surrounding Weinstein gave rise to the #MeToo movement, prompting further revelations about sexual abuse and misconduct from woman across myriad industries.