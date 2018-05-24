Actor Robert De Niro Has Ceremoniously Banned Donald Trump From His Entire Chain Of Restaurants

Robert De Niro has said that if Trump even attempted to walk into one of his restaurants or hotels that he would walk straight out.

Robert De Niro, as most people are keenly aware, is no fan of Donald Trump, and the actor has now taken the extraordinary step of once again reiterating his dislike of the president by banning him from his entire chain of restaurants.

De Niro is one of the founders and owners of the hotel chain known as Nobu, whose name is a tribute to their head chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Nobu now has 39 hotels and restaurants around the globe if you factor in their newest hotels in Ibiza, Shoreditch, and Marbella, as Esquire report.

These are 39 hotels and restaurants that Donald Trump will never step inside, as Robert De Niro has insisted he would never let Trump into any of his precious Nobu restaurants.

The subject of the president first came up after De Niro was asked who his dream guest would be if he could pick anyone in the world to visit his chain of hotels and restaurants, to which the actor quickly replied that Donald Trump would never be this person, according to the Daily Mail.

Chef Nobu, on the other hand, appeared to find the exchange of comments amusing and suggested that the pairing of Trump and De Niro would make for wonderful conversation, with Nobu even joking that he would happily make the two men sushi.

“It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob. To make them sushi!’

Speaking even more frankly, Robert De Niro said that if Donald Trump insisted on entering a Nobu hotel or restaurant, the actor would quickly exit the building.

“I don’t care what he likes. If he walked into a restaurant I was in – I’d walk out.”

During the 2016 US presidential election, De Niro was famous for a video in which he called Trump a pig, a dog, a con and a punk. He then spoke about how the president “talks about how he wants to punch people in the face, well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”

As Lad Bible report, Robert De Niro has decided that he’s not going to keep quiet about the subject of America’s president, and when recently speaking at a public event for the Fulfillment Fund, he told the world how he felt about President Trump’s dismissal of education and his contempt for most people.

“As long as our country’s leadership is so appalling and so corrupt, I’ll be speaking out at every venue. To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit, and it’s especially appropriate tonight because Trump treats education as a con, a way to make a profit at the expense of the suckers.”

With Robert De Niro’s ban of Donald Trump from all of his Nobu hotels and restaurants, it remains to be seen what Trump’s comment will be on the subject if and when he takes to Twitter.