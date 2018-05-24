Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Were Exhausted In Their Most Candid Official Wedding Photo, Photographer Reveals

Alex Lubormiski, Harry and Meghan's wedding portrait photographer, says they looked 'very much in love.'

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (formerly Markle) were understandably exhausted after their royal wedding ceremony, says their portrait photographer Alex Lubomirski. But their fatigue did stop them from radiating what looks like pure joy and love in their most candid wedding photo, taken after their first reception.

“So after we’d done the set up [the family] shots, then we all went to the reception, and if the couple were going to have any energy after that, we were going to go into the rose garden and just take some intimate quick shots,” Lubomirski told the press, as reported by Us Weekly. “So eventually we went out there, we had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some pictures, because everything was like clockwork, and it was just one of those magical moments, when you are a photographer and everything falls into place.”

Lubomirski went on to describe photos in the rose garden which weren’t released to the public. The sun was setting over Windsor Castle in the background and they were walking around the garden, “looking very much in love,” he said. Then, just before they returned to the rest of their wedding day obligations, Lubomirski encouraged them to sit on some steps.

“…she just slumped in between his legs, and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it’s all over,” he added.

The noted fashion photographer probably didn’t expect that the snap would become the royal couple’s official wedding portrait.

Lubumoriski admitted that he didn’t truly realize how special the image was until he went over the footage later on at his hotel.

Steps might be the photographer’s winning setting since, as Harper’s Bazaar notes one of Harry and Meghan’s official engagement photos was set on the steps of Frogmore House, which ended up being the location of their evening reception.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some memorable wardrobe changes to attend that reception. Meghan switched from her regal Givenchy bridal gown, veil, and St. Mary’s tiara into a sleek, halter, backless Stella Mccartney evening dress. Prince Harry wore his military dress uniform during the wedding ceremony but donned a sleek, well-tailored tuxedo a la James Bond for the evening celebration.

Ms. Meghan Markle wears a bespoke Stella McCartney high neck lily white gown in silk crepe to her Wedding evening Reception with Prince Harry in Windsor. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HE4sF7QAFd — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 19, 2018

On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry had their first official outing as a married couple. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan looked like she fit in with the British royal family really well, even holding hands and kissing the Duchess of Cornwall on the cheek at one point.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan may have some downtime now until their next engagement. According to The Express, they will be taking a break from royal duties so that they can enjoy married life, based on a statement from the James Brookes, Director of Broadcasting and Communications at Royal Central. Brookes says that it’s likely that we won’t see them until mid-June at the Royal Ascot.